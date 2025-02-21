Israel issues mental health guidelines for freed Hamas hostages

The Israeli Health Ministry recently issued a comprehensive protocol for mental health professionals, outlining guidelines for treating former hostages who returned from Hamas captivity.

The document focused on the urgent identification and treatment of post-traumatic symptoms, as well as a gradual reintegration into professional and social life with sensitivity and respect for the hostages’ individual needs.

The protocol, developed by the National Council for Post-Trauma, acknowledged that returning from captivity required a complex adaptation process. Hostages who had been held by Hamas endured extreme psychological and physical distress, prolonged uncertainty, and a profound sense of loss of control.

These experiences often led to severe psychological consequences, necessitating a personalized recovery approach tailored to the conditions of captivity and each individual’s mental response after their release.

The document provided detailed guidelines aimed at fostering a supportive and therapeutic environment for the released hostages. A key component was ensuring a renewed sense of security by providing a calm space free from overwhelming stimuli that could trigger traumatic memories.

The guidelines emphasized that while hostages should have had the opportunity to express their emotions, they should not have been pressured to discuss their experiences until they were ready.

At the same time, mental health professionals were advised to identify early warning signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), including flashbacks, severe sleep disturbances, and extreme emotional responses. Immediate referral for specialized trauma care was recommended for those exhibiting such symptoms.

Reintegration into society

The protocol also underscored the importance of reconnecting with the outside world. It recommended a gradual social reintegration process, encouraging released hostages to re-establish personal relationships and participate in structured support systems.

The role of family members was particularly emphasized, with specific instructions on how to provide emotional support without being intrusive or pushing for premature disclosures of traumatic experiences.

One of the document's key insights was that not all former hostages necessarily developed PTSD, despite enduring prolonged captivity.

However, those who struggled with persistent emotional distress or difficulties in daily functioning were to be referred to trauma specialists.

The recommended treatment included a combination of trauma-focused psychotherapy, medication when necessary, and advanced relaxation techniques to help reduce anxiety and tension.

Managing media exposure and public attention

Recognizing the intense media coverage surrounding former hostages, the guidelines stressed the need to protect them from excessive exposure, which could have exacerbated post-traumatic symptoms.

Mental health professionals were urged to educate both the hostages and their families on managing public interest, setting clear boundaries with the media, and maintaining a sense of control over their personal narratives.

Beyond psychological support, the protocol outlined steps for reintegration into daily life, including returning to work and social activities.

The Health Ministry recommended assisting former hostages in finding meaningful occupations that would restore a sense of purpose and direction.

The document encouraged professionals to help them gradually participate in social activities based on their individual capacity and willingness, fostering a welcoming environment that would ease their reintegration into normal life.