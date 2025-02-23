Grapevine February 23, 2025: Kudos to Hebrew University faculty members

The Hebrew University Jerusalem is bursting with pride as two of its faculty members have been named as Israel Prize laureates.

Of course, there’s nothing new about academics being the recipients of the Israel Prize, awarded annually at the end of the Independence Day celebrations. But this year, the Hebrew University is celebrating its centenary, so any special recognition accorded to its faculty or students is akin to a cherry on top of the cake.

Given the proximity of the centenary to International Women’s Day, there is added significance in the fact that both of the Hebrew University scholars are women.

The first recipient is Prof. Ruth Kark from the Department of Geography, who has been recognized for her geographical research and knowledge of the Land of Israel.

The award also highlights her exceptional contributions to the study of the historical, cultural-settlement, and land geography of the Middle East, with a particular focus on the Land of Israel during the 19th and 20th centuries.

Kark has published and edited 27 books and authored approximately 200 scholarly articles that explore critical aspects of geographical history. Her work has significantly enriched the understanding of settlement patterns, cultural transformations, and land utilization in the region.

Beyond her scholarly achievements, Kark has dedicated considerable research to highlighting the role of women in shaping Israel’s history. Her studies have shed light on women’s activities in early Jewish settlements, the invaluable contributions of Rachel Yanait Ben-Zvi to Jewish settlement efforts, and the entrepreneurial spirit of rural and Bedouin women in the region.

Through her meticulous research, she has provided a deeper appreciation of the pivotal role that women have played in the development of Israeli society.

Prof. Dwora Gilula of the Department of Classical Studies and the Department of Theater History was the second HU faculty member to be informed she would be awarded the Israel Prize.

Gilula is a distinguished scholar, editor, and translator whose work has made a significant contribution to the study and appreciation of ancient Greek and Roman literature. She has translated and edited works from Latin, English, French, and Polish, bringing seminal texts to Hebrew readers, with academic rigor and literary sensitivity.

One of her most remarkable achievements is the comprehensive annotated edition of Nathan Alterman’s The Seventh Column, a project that required thousands of hours of meticulous research and commentary. Her dedication to this endeavor has enriched Hebrew literature and deepened the public’s understanding of Alterman’s poetic legacy.

In congratulating and praising both laureates, Hebrew University President Prof. Asher Cohen expressed his admiration for Kark’s achievements, adding that her remarkable body of work has significantly enriched the understanding of the geographical and historical landscapes of Israel. “Her dedication to uncovering the contributions of women in settlement and society is truly inspiring,” he said.

With reference to Gilula, Cohen lauded her work as embodying the highest standards of scholarship and literary contribution.

“Her deep knowledge of classical literature and her extraordinary ability to bridge historical texts with modern Hebrew culture make her a most deserving recipient of the Israel Prize.”

Voicing pride in Gilula’s achievements and the impact of her scholarship, Cohen saw Gilula and Kark’s Israel Prize awards as a continuation of the brilliant scholarship of the founding fathers of Hebrew University, such as Albert Einstein, Chaim Weizmann, Haim Nahman Bialik, Martin Buber, and Sigmund Freud.

As a concept, the university is actually several years older than a century. It was founded in 1918 but officially opened on April 1, 1925.

Independence Day this year falls on May 1, which in some Socialist and Communist circles is still observed as May Day, which is also known as Labor Day or International Workers’ Day and is, in some countries, a public holiday.

Sweden and Purim

■ IF AN invitation to a Purim party had come from Ezra Cohen, the ambassador of Panama, it would not have been a surprise because Cohen is Jewish. However, Alexandra Rydmark, the ambassador of Sweden, is not Jewish but is hosting a Purim fancy dress party.

Maybe the reasoning behind it is a change of mood. The Swedes are today very proud of Raoul Wallenberg, who played a seminal role in protecting Hungarian Jews from the Nazis – although they were not happy with him in those days.

Every year, the Swedish ambassador hosts at least one event to commemorate Wallenberg’s courage and humanity.

But maybe because the current ambassador is a woman – and women have figured prominently in issuing unheeded warnings about Hamas activity; were captured, kidnapped, and tortured; have mounted numerous initiatives on behalf of evacuees and families of hostages; and have been very visible at demonstrations calling for the immediate return of hostages – she wanted to throw the spotlight on them.

Aside from that, Purim is soon after International Women’s Day, and a woman, in the person of Queen Esther, is the heroine of the festival that commemorates the rescuing of the Jewish community of ancient Persia from extermination. Perhaps by Purim, all the hostages will be released and everyone will have something to celebrate.

A visit from Vietnam's ambassador

■ “ISRAEL IS located at the crossroads between Asia, Europe, and Africa, while Vietnam today enjoys excellent diplomatic relations with countries on all three continents. This means that we have an important role and responsibility to tell the story of what happened here, to look forward, and to strive for peace,” said Ly Duc Trung, Vietnam’s ambassador to Israel, during his first visit to the Gaza border region since October 7.

The ambassador’s visit was initiated and accompanied by Gusti Yehoshua-Braverman, head of the Department for Organization and Liaison with Israelis Abroad at the World Zionist Organization.

During the moving tour, the ambassador told her, “Hanoi is a city of peace, there are provinces named Peace, and so many people in Vietnam are named Peace – it is a central value that we share with the people here. As a country that has gone through dark times and deep sorrow and now enjoys peace, we understand that achieving coexistence based on friendship and shared life requires tremendous efforts.”

During the visit, which included meetings with survivors of the massacre in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, at the Re’im parking lot, and in the city of Ofakim, Yehoshua-Braverman also presented the ambassador with the book 120>70: The First Zionist Congress – A Foundation for the State of Israel.

Referring to the book, which is a collection of quotes from Theodor Herzl’s writings and photographs from the Zionist Congresses in Basel, Yehoshua-Braverman told the Vietnamese ambassador: “Herzl’s vision was to establish a home for the Jewish people, and this vision was never directed against anyone. What we are doing is defending the world’s only Jewish state.”

Screening Leapatta Ladies

■ IT TOOK very little time for India’s ambassador-designate, Jitender Pal Singh, to get into the swing of things. A senior Indian diplomat with more than 20 years of experience, he was appointed as recently as January, and by early February, he was already in Israel.

On Wednesday, he met and greeted invitees who came to the opening of the India Film Fest 2025, which was held at Movieland Netanya with the screening of Leapataa Ladies. The festival, which continues until March 8, is designed to enable Israeli audiences to see and appreciate the diversity of Indian cinema.

In his introductory remarks, Singh highlighted the fact that the film festival provided an opportunity for Israelis to explore the commonalities that united the cultures of the two countries while simultaneously celebrating the uniqueness of each.

Netanya Deputy Mayor Adir Benyamini, who also spoke prior to the screening, underscored the role of the India Film Fest in broadening the understanding of Indian cinema among Israeli audiences.

Among those attending the opening event were personalities from Israel’s film industry, including actors Tzachi HaLevy and Aki Avni, as well as film producers. There were also several diplomats, Israeli officials, students, media representatives, and members of Israel’s Indian community.

■ VETERAN BROADCASTER, author, and compere Dan Kaner runs a weekly radio show of golden oldies on Reshet Bet. Fans will now be able to see him in the flesh instead of just listening to his mellifluous voice with its perfect enunciation.

Kaner is one of the few electronic media announcers who pronounce names clearly without mumbling. This gift is what makes his radio shows so entertaining. Every song he broadcasts is accompanied by a mini-biography of the singer, the instrumentalist, or the composer, or all three, and their names all come across loud and clear.

Kaner will be the Master of Ceremonies at the Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, March 25, with revivals of old favorites by Neil Sedaka, Paul Anka, Elvis Presley, the Planets, Doris Day, Cliff Richard, Connie Francis, Engelbert Humperdinck, and others, who in the 1950s and ‘60s had star status. Tickets are NIS 125.

Performers are singers Moses C and Shir Zelinger, guitarist Adam Tal, bassist Gil Goldin, and Roi Oliel on the drums.

Inaugurating LogistiCare in Beit Shemesh

■ POLICE COMMISSIONER Dani Levy, chairwoman of the Maman Group Nechama Ronen, and Maman General Manager Ofer Bloch were among those attending the inauguration ceremony for the opening of the new LogistiCare logistics center for the Israel Police near Beit Shemesh. The facility, which spans 12,000 square meters, is one of the most technologically advanced in the world.

The new logistics center enables the police to maintain operational continuity for officers in routine situations and, especially, during emergencies – whether setting up a command post on a Saturday afternoon or establishing an ad hoc warehouse to collect, tag, and return the belongings of Nova festival victims to their families.

Nechama Ronen highlighted to the commissioner the evident importance of women’s status in the police force, as reflected in the number of senior female officers responsible for managing the new facility.

