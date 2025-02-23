Gomeh hotel to host kosher Passover retreat on the shores of the Kinneret

The Gomeh Hotel, a boutique Isrotel Design property on the shores of the Kinneret, will host a full-service Kosher-for-Passover program this April. The retreat, organized by Keter Travel and led by hospitality expert Michael Smigel, aims to provide a comfortable and family-friendly holiday experience.

The program will feature daily entertainment, guided excursions throughout Chol Hamoed, and a scholar-in-residence offering lectures and discussions. A Kids Club will be available for younger guests, and a tea room will operate daily. Guests will also have access to the hotel’s half-Olympic-size pool, fitness center, and private lakefront area.

“We want to create an environment where guests feel at home while enjoying top-tier service,” said Smigel, who has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry in Israel and the U.S.

The program will be under the rabbinical supervision of the Rabbanut of Migdal, following strict Kosher guidelines (No Kitniyot, with Gebrachs). With a growing demand for English-speaking, family-oriented Pesach retreats in Israel, Keter Travel expects a strong turnout.

For more details, visit ketertravel.com or call 054-288-7104.

This article was written in collaboration with Keter Travel.