Oslo Symposium 2025 strengthens Israel-Norway relations against antisemitism

The Oslo Symposium 2025, which took place on Friday, brought together politicians, activists, and thought leaders to address the rise of antisemitism in Norway, Scandinavia, and across Europe.

The event also marked the relaunch of the Norwegian Israel Allies Caucus in the Norwegian Parliament on March 3.

The gathering occurred amid growing diplomatic tensions between Norway and Israel. Norway’s increasing support for Palestinian initiatives and its stance following the October 7 terrorist attacks had deepened the divide between the two nations.

Among the key attendees were Knesset Member Shelly Tal Meron of Yesh Atid, representing the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC), and Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF). Their presence reinforced the strong alliance between Israel and its Christian supporters in combating antisemitism and promoting democratic values.

The relaunch of the Norwegian Israel Allies Caucus was viewed as an essential step in strengthening pro-Israel advocacy in Norwegian politics. The caucus aims to challenge antisemitic rhetoric, uphold Israel's right to self-defense, and work toward restoring diplomatic ties between the two countries. The oslo Symposium 2025. (credit: Courtesy)

Keynote speakers

Dag Juliussen, director of the Norwegian branch of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), emphasized the widespread grassroots support for Israel in Norway.

“Tens of thousands of Norwegian Christians actively support Israel. We were very grateful to have MK Shelly Tal Meron and the delegation from the IAF, including Josh Reinstein and Leo Van Doesburg, join us at this symposium. Their voices needed to be heard, both in the public sphere and within Norwegian political circles," Julissen said.

Leo Van Doesburg, IAF’s Europe director, acknowledged that while Norway’s government held an anti-Israel stance, the symposium and the caucus relaunch demonstrated significant support for Israel within both civil society and Parliament.

“This year’s elections could be a turning point, presenting an opportunity for a policy shift that might restore and strengthen Norway-Israel relations,” he said.

"The Progress Party, Norway's largest opposition party, has always been a strong supporter of Israel. We fully backed Israel's right to defend itself and were appalled by the surge in antisemitism following the horrific events of October 7. The caucus relaunch and the weekend's events in Oslo reaffirmed our dedication to Israel."

“The Progress Party, Norway’s largest opposition party, has always been a strong supporter of Israel. We fully backed Israel’s right to defend itself and were appalled by the surge in antisemitism following the horrific events of October 7. The caucus relaunch and the weekend’s events in Oslo reaffirmed our dedication to Israel.”

Josh Reinstein highlighted the significance of faith-based diplomacy in rebuilding strained ties between the two nations.

“The relationship between Norway and Israel was broken, but faith-based diplomacy was key to repairing it. The growing Christian support for Israel in Norway provided a solid foundation to push back against antisemitism and rebuild trust,” he said.

MK Shelly Tal Meron, the first Israeli legislator to visit Norway in some time, viewed the symposium as an important opportunity to discuss key issues.

“I traveled to Oslo to speak at the Oslo Symposium 2025, where I presented the horrific atrocities committed by Hamas, including the October 7 massacre, the use of gender-based violence as a weapon of war, and the plight of our 63 remaining hostages. I also emphasized Israel’s commitment to a better future and long-term stability in the Middle East.”

Held biennially, the Oslo Symposium was organized by Norwegian Christian conservatives and featured a dedicated session on Israel. The relaunch of the Norwegian Israel Allies Caucus was expected to serve as a key platform for strengthening Norway-Israel relations at a time when diplomatic support for Israel in Europe was being tested.

Founded in 2007, the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) worked to educate and empower pro-Israel legislators worldwide who believed in Israel’s right to exist in peace within secure borders, with Jerusalem as its indivisible and eternal capital. The IAF coordinated the activities of 54 Israel Allies Caucuses globally.