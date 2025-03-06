BGU suspends professor over anti-IDF remarks online

Ben-Gurion University announced on Wednesday that it has suspended Dr. Sebastian Ben Daniel indefinitely following a series of online statements criticizing IDF soldiers.

In recent years, Ben Daniel has used the alias “John Brown” to publish opinions critical of Israel.

The controversy erupted after Ben Daniel wrote online that IDF soldiers are “trained to kill.” His remarks sparked backlash, with some students at the university demanding his dismissal.

In a statement, the university confirmed that Ben Daniel would remain suspended until an inquiry into his conduct was completed.

“The university strongly condemns and rejects John Brown’s defamatory statements against IDF soldiers, particularly since many members of our academic community serve in the military. However, as reprehensible as his comments may be, they were not made in the context of Dr. Sebastian Ben Daniel’s academic work,” the university stated. Ben-Gurion University campus in Beersheba, southern Israel. May 28, 2023. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Following a meeting with the university rector, Ben Daniel issued a letter of apology to students, acknowledging the sensitivity of the current climate and expressing regret that the controversy surrounding his statements had affected students. He wrote that he understood how the issue had entered the academic space “against our will, even if for cynical reasons that I oppose.”

Ben Daniel maintained that his criticism had been taken out of context by political actors and insisted that his personal views were distinct from his professional role. “Despite my efforts to maintain a clear separation, certain elements have attempted to blur this distinction,” he said, emphasizing that this boundary is “both necessary and significant.”

“My intention has always been to keep these matters separate,” he continued. “Still, I recognize that my words carry consequences and that this separation is not absolute, regardless of how much I intended it to be. If my statements caused harm to anyone, I sincerely apologize and hope you understand that was never my goal.”

Although he issued an apology, Ben Daniel also criticized the university’s decision to suspend him, arguing that it was not a personal attack but rather part of a broader effort to suppress free speech.

“The people targeting me are not doing so to punish me personally, but rather to undermine freedom of expression in this country by harming academia, one of the last remaining bastions of independent thought,” he wrote. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Referencing his upbringing in Argentina during its military dictatorship, he warned that silencing dissent could have irreversible consequences. “Once this path is taken, there will be no turning back,” he cautioned.

He ended his letter with a message to students: “Again, I regret that you are the ones impacted by all this media attention. Hoping for better news and calmer days ahead.”

Reactions to dismissal

In response, the Im Tirtzu movement dismissed Ben Daniel’s apology, asserting that he had not retracted his statements and calling his response “embarrassing.” The group insisted that suspension was insufficient and called for his immediate dismissal.

The B’Tsalmo organization welcomed the suspension but argued it was not enough. “Anyone who incites against IDF soldiers and Israeli citizens belongs in the dustbin of history, not in academia. We will continue to fight against those who harm IDF soldiers and Israeli citizens,” the group stated.