'Eyes on Gaza, hand on the trigger': Israel prepares to continue fight against Houthis

After a long period of no missile or drone launches from the Houthis, Israel is preparing for the resumption of fire from Yemen.

"The assessment is that the Houthis will resume fire when Israel renews the fighting in Gaza," a source familiar with the details told The Jerusalem Post.

Israel has attacked the Houthis in Yemen five times during the war, with the last attack occurring on January 10 of this year.

During these strikes, Israel targeted both civilian infrastructure with military use, such as airports, seaports, and power stations, as well as military targets.

The Houthis stopped their attacks when the ceasefire and hostage deal were announced several weeks ago. However, a senior Houthi official issued a threat this week on his X/Twitter account. Security forces loyal to Yemen's Huthi movement march in the Huthi-run capital Sanaa in support of the Palestinians and against the US and Israel, on December 18, 2024. (credit: MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images)

'The hand is on the trigger'

"The eye is on Gaza, the hand is on the trigger, missiles and drones, and all military units are on alert. The decision of leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi is clear," Nasser al-Din Amer stated.

Israel is coordinating with the Trump administration on the issue, and discussions are ongoing regarding the possibility of renewed fire.

According to a source familiar with the details, the Trump administration intends to adopt a "tougher stance" toward the Houthis compared to the Biden administration.