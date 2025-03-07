IDF reservist indicted for sexual offenses against female soldier – report

An IDF reservist has been indicted for sexual offenses against a female soldier according to a KAN report on Thursday.
The reservist had been called up for an exercise, and was asked by the base commander to drive home a female soldier, KAN reported.
The indictment alleges that during the drive home, he touched the soldier and showed her explicit photos of himself.
The indictment also alleges that on a subsequent journey, he committed unspecified indecent acts while she sat crying in his vehicle, KAN reported.
The reservist's trial is set to begin next month, KAN explained.
Defense attorney statement
The indictment was filed solely based on the female soldier's statements and without evidence, a defense attorney argued, according to KAN.
"The complainant initiated contact with my client and sought his closeness, even after the alleged first incident. This is a false complaint that will be clarified in court," the attorney added.