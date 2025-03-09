Protesters call for release of hostages outside of military HQ for second day

Protesters demonstrated outside Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv in a call to return the hostages on Sunday.

This is the second day of ongoing protests in the area. On Saturday night, Police blocked roads with trucks in order to prevent demonstrators from reaching the military headquarters.

Last Thursday, Kulanu Hatufim, a group of hostage families and activists who regularly protest at Begin Gate, issued a call for protests.

View of the protest near the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv. March 9, 2025. (credit: Raquel G. Frohlich)

"A nation will stand, brokenhearted but breathing, for the implementation of the agreement,” the group's statement read.

“We will send a clear message to the government and the [IDF] chief of staff – you will not bury our children,” Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is still held hostage in Gaza, said. View of the protest near the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv. March 9, 2025. (credit: Raquel G. Frohlich)

'Operation Surround the Kirya'

“After the protest [outside the Kirya], we will go on ‘Operation Surround the Kirya’ – the place from which Netanyahu will direct the renewal of the war and cabinet meetings. We will sit together outside the gates, and we will not move.”

“We will not stop, and we will not let up until an agreement has been undertaken in full. And this time, everyone all at once,” she added.

Among the organizations who joined the call for the protest were Changing Direction, Standing Together, the Hi-Tech Protest Crime Minister, The Academia Protest, and Unxeptable, among others.

Eve Young and Yuval Barnea contributed to this report.