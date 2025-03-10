'Antisemitic organization': Israel's Knesset debates leaving World Health Org.

Israel's Knesset Health Committee held a heated discussion on a proposal for Israel to leave the World Health Organization (WHO), a United Nations agency. The committee will hold another discussion to hear from government ministry representatives.

The WHO was established on April 7, 1948, as a UN agency with the mission of promoting global public health, combating infectious diseases, and assisting countries in health emergencies. It is primarily funded by member states, alongside contributions from international foundations and private entities.

Israel joined the organization in 1949 and has since participated in its activities and provided financial support as part of its international commitments. However, recent calls within the government have pushed for Israel to withdraw from the WHO.

Claims of antisemitism and calls for withdrawal

The discussion was initiated by MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit), who argued that the WHO consistently takes a hostile stance against Israel, promoting resolutions that harm its international standing.

"The organization's policies are often tainted with antisemitism and clear discrimination against Israel, severely undermining its legitimacy as a sovereign state," she said. "The US president announced America's withdrawal from the organization on his first day in office, recognizing that the WHO does not serve the interests of democratic nations and even harms them. Israel must take similar action to protect its international status, prevent harm to its interests, and send a clear message against antisemitic discrimination in international institutions." THE WORLD Health Organization in Geneva: The writer asserts that October 7 brought to the fore two of the most critical questions of the day – to be or not to be? And to disengage or reengage? (credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)

She added that with the US withdrawal, the organization lost 30% of its budget, crippling its ability to conduct research and foster international collaborations. Other Likud members, MKs Galit Distel Atbaryan, Nissim Vaturi, Osher Shkalim, Tsega Melaku, Ariel Kallner, Keti Shitrit, as well as MKs Ohad Tal and Michal Waldiger (Religious Zionism), backed the call for Israel’s withdrawal.

Criticism of the WHO’s policies

Professor Ehud Keinan, an international chemistry expert, stated that while the WHO’s professional authority is debated, its policies are corrupt and driven by political interests. He cited Taiwan as a leading global power in medicine despite not being a member of the WHO.

Michael Pua, chairman of “Choosing Family”, added that the WHO promotes an agenda of sexual education for children from birth, which he called "progressive lunacy that severely disrupts a child’s identity development in relation to their physical growth and family environment."

"With the US withdrawing, it is clear that anyone who values liberty and justice cannot support this organization. Since the US ceased funding the WHO, only negative interest-driven entities remain in control," he stated.

WHO’s silence on October 7 and Hamas' use of hospitals

During the discussion, it was also noted that the WHO has yet to condemn the October 7 massacre, during which Hamas terrorists attacked ambulances and murdered doctors, paramedics, and medics. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Additionally, the WHO has not commented on Hamas’s use of hospitals, particularly Al-Shifa Hospital, for terrorist operations and as human shields. On November 20, 2023, the WHO published an article titled “WHO Shocked by the Recent Attack on the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.”

The report stated: "The WHO has documented approximately 335 attacks on health institutions in the occupied Palestinian territories since October 7. The world cannot remain silent while these hospitals, which should be safe havens, turn into scenes of death, destruction, and despair." A views shows a room in the damaged Al Shifa Hospital after Israeli forces withdrew from the hospital and the area around it following a two-week operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City April 2, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS)

Medical experts warn against withdrawal

Professor Dorit Nitzan, a representative of the Israel Medical Association and former WHO official, opposed Israel's withdrawal, arguing that leaving the organization could significantly harm national security, public health, and global cooperation.

She emphasized that the WHO facilitates the transfer of medical samples from Gaza to Israel for analysis, provides disaster and pandemic relief, enables access to international medical research and standards, and influences the development of vaccines and treatments.

The debate will continue in a follow-up committee session to include perspectives from government ministries.