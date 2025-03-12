WATCH: 22 IAF jets drop 60 bombs on Assad regime targets in Syria

The IDF released footage on Wednesday of 22 Israeli Air Force jets attacking dozens of targets in Syria, which took place on Monday.

22 fighter jets dropped over 60 bombs across southern Syria.

Among the targets were radars and detection equipment used to assess aerial intelligence, headquarters, and military sites that contained weapons and equipment of the former Syrian regime.

The presence of such equipment constitutes a threat to the State of Israel and IDF operations, the military explained, and the targets were attacked in order to eliminate future threats.

IAF strikes in Syria

Blasts from IDF strikes in Syria, February 26, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

According to Syrian reports on Tuesday, these were military targets of the previous Assad regime in the villages of Jabab and Izra, in the Daraa province of southern Syria.

Syrian reports claimed that these were targets that previously belonged to the 12th Brigade and the 89th Battalion in Bashar al-Assad's army.