'Blood Rights Council': Netanyahu, MKs bash UN report on IDF in Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bashed a UN report accusing Israel of carrying out "genocidal acts" against Palestinians by systematically destroying women's healthcare facilities during the conflict in Gaza, and using sexual violence as a war strategy on Thursday.

"The anti-Israeli circus known as the UN Human Rights Council has long been exposed as an antisemitic, corrupt, pro-terror, and irrelevant body. It is no coincidence that Israel decided to withdraw from it about a month ago," he wrote.

"Instead of focusing on the crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by the terrorist organization Hamas in the most severe massacre against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, the UN once again chooses to attack the State of Israel with false accusations, including baseless claims of sexual violence. This is not a Human Rights Council – it is a Blood Rights Council."

A series of MKs also responded to the report, and National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz wrote on X, "Reading the main points of the disgraceful UN report on my way from Kibbutz Re'im to Be'eri - where adults, women, and children were massacred, raped, and kidnapped.”

“This report is a moral low and an unforgivable blindness. Those who wrote and signed the report are not only lying, but they are also harming global security and giving support to terrorism, antisemitism, and blood libels," Gantz wrote. A protest against the sexual violence committed in the October 7 massacre and the international silence takes place outside the UN headquarters in New York City earlier this month. (credit: YAKOV BINYAMIN/FLASH 90)

Blood libel

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused the UN of becoming a "useful idiot" for Hamas. "It was HAMAS that attacked, raped and murdered Israelis. This is recorded. It is HAMAS that uses sexual violence against hostages," he wrote on X. "The UN has turned right into wrong, good into bad."

Likud MK Dan Illouz said, “This report is a disgraceful fabrication, a blood libel masquerading as a human rights document. The UN’s so-called ‘Commission of Inquiry’ has once again proven itself to be nothing more than a propaganda arm for Hamas, spewing vile, baseless accusations to demonize Israel. While Israeli women were raped and brutalized on October 7th—crimes documented with overwhelming evidence—this corrupt body remained silent.

Now, they dare to invert reality, spreading monstrous lies to justify Hamas terrorism. This is not an inquiry; it is incitement. The UN has lost all moral legitimacy, and history will remember its complicity in this perversion of truth,” Illouz said.

Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy, Chair of the Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children, responded, saying, "Unfortunately, this is the same dynamic we have seen since October 7—the day of the massacre—an attempt to put Israel on the same moral equivalent as Hamas."

"The Civil Commission has been documenting the sexual atrocities committed on October 7, and we have seen efforts to create a false comparison between Israel and Hamas, especially in the context of sexual violence. Sadly, this pattern has repeated itself across various UN bodies since October 7. This moral comparison is painful and wrong because its purpose is to establish false historical narratives and inflicts irreparable harm both on the victims and on justice."

"We have always believed in international institutions and the human rights system, but such conduct, which seeks to entrench false historical narratives, must end. We owe the truth to the victims, whose suffering must not be erased or distorted by false narratives, and to the pursuit of justice, ensuring that atrocities are acknowledged and accountability is upheld."

The Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning the report, calling it "one of the worst cases of blood libel the world has ever seen (and the world has seen many). It accuses the victims of the crimes committed against them."

"Hamas is the organization that has committed horrendous sexual crimes against Israelis. It is indeed a sick document that only an antisemitic organization such as the UN could produce," the statement said.