Druze sheikhs arrive in Israel from Syria in historic visit to prophet's shrine

Some 100 Druze sheikhs crossed into Israeli territory from the Syrian border on Friday morning after Israel approved a historic visit to a shrine in Tiberias.

The Druze sheikhs, most from the Druze village of Hader in southern Syria, arrived via buses to the border gate, where they were greeted by their Israeli brethren, waving the Druze flag.

The cultural significance of Nabi Shu'ayb

Israel approved the arrival of Syrian Druze sheikhs into Israel to take part in the annual pilgrimage to Nabi Shu'ayb's shrine, where, according to Druze tradition, the prophet Shu'ayb is buried.

Nabi Shu'ayb was an ancient Medinite prophet and the most revered prophet in the Druze faith. In English, the shrine is referred to as Jethro's Tomb, due to Shu'ayb being historically identified as Jethro, the father-in-law of the Jewish prophet Moses. Buses carrying senior figures from the Syrian Druze community welcomed by members of the Druze community in Israel, March 14, 2025 (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

As part of their visit, the group is also expected to meet Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, as well as other members of the community. They will be housed in Israel for a single night.

The shiekhs' visit comes amid recent Israeli overtures made to the Druze community of southern Syria. On Sunday, Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Israel intends to allow Syrian Druze and Circassians to work in the Israeli side of the Golan Heights.

Katz credited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich with facilitating the move. Israel would protect the Syrian Druze community from threats by the new regime in Syria led by interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa, he added.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.