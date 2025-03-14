Parades, dancers, and superheroes: Israel's children celebrate Purim

Israeli children gathered in cities across Israel on a sunny Friday morning to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim in events organized by the municipalities, featuring Israeli music stars and children's performers.

In Jerusalem, costume wearers walked the Mahane Yehuda market and Jaffa Street in the heart of the Israeli capital as part of the city's Purim celebrations.

Israelis dressed up in costumes walking on Jaffa street in Jerusalem, during the Jewish holiday of Purim, March 14, 2025 (photo credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG) Israelis dressed up in custumes walking on Jaffa street in Jerusalem, during the Jewish holiday of Purim, March 14, 2025 (photo credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG) Israelis dressed up in costumes walking on Jaffa street in Jerusalem, during the Jewish holiday of Purim, March 14, 2025 (photo credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

In Tel Aviv, a parade of dancers, performers, and an orchestra walked through the neighborhood of Florentin. Tel Aviv residents dressed in costumes also filled the bustling Rothschild Boulevard throughout Friday.

Israelis celebrate Purim in costume on Rothschild Boulevard, March 14, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) Israelis celebrate Purim in costume on Rothschild Boulevard, March 14, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) Israelis celebrate Purim in costume on Rothschild Boulevard, March 14, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The Netanya municipality held a superhero-themed celebration of Purim, with thousands gathering in the city square for performances by children's stars Livnat Guetaa, known as Livluvit, and Michal Weizmann, known professionally as Michal HaKtana, as well as pop star Anna Zak. The Netanya Municipality held Purim celebrations Friday under the theme of superheroes, March 14, 2025. (credit: Netanya Municipality Spokesperson)

In a statement, the municipality said that the superhero theme arose due to the "discovery of the inner strength that lies inside each and every one of us, amid these challenging times for the Israeli people."

The Netanya Municipality held Purim celebrations Friday under the theme of superheroes, March 14, 2025. (credit: Netanya Municipality Spokesperson) The Netanya Municipality held Purim celebrations Friday under the theme of superheroes, March 14, 2025. (credit: Netanya Municipality Spokesperson)

In Holon, Purim celebrations were kicked off by the anticipated return of released hostage Agam Berger to her hometown, where she was received by a crowd of hundreds who arrived in support ahead of planned events of celebration in the city's Mediatheque area.