Monkey rescued in Negev brings total to 12 as police continue wildlife crackdown

Israel police in the Negev region have located another monkey in a Bedouin village, bringing the total amount of wildlife rescued to 12 monkeys and four lions, the police said in a statement on Monday.

The monkey was found chained in an open area near Road 25, and has been transferred to the Nature and Parks Authority for further treatment.

The animals were found to have been smuggled into the country via drones from Egypt and Jordan, according to an Army Radio report earlier this week.

The report by Army Radio said that the suspected gang responsible for the smuggling had been arrested. In addition to the animals, weapons and drugs were also smuggled into the country.

Additional exotic animals found

In addition to lions and monkeys, police have also located and seized a crocodile, an anaconda snake, poisonous frogs, several lizards of various types, and one marsh turtle that may have been captured from nature. Israel police in the Negev region have located another monkey in a Bedouin village. (credit: ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY, ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

The INPA stressed the dangers of the illegal wildlife trade, stating that smuggled monkeys may carry diseases such as tuberculosis and rabies even if they do not show symptoms. Blood samples from the rescued monkey were sent abroad for testing.

Anyone who has been near the smuggled wildlife should be checked for fear of infection with zoonotic diseases.