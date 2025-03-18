Zionism exploited, strength running out: Reservist wives respond to return to fighting

The IDF reservists' wives forum responded to Israel's return to fighting in Gaza Tuesday, saying that their families have already been called on to serve.

"Less than a day after fighting in Gaza resumed, we are once again being called to report," the forum said, highlighting that the government has failed to advance an effective plan to draft ultra-Orthodox men and increase IDF manpower to lessen the load on those who have already served for many months.

The reservists are being called up "while a draft law is being advanced that keeps the heavy burden on the same soldiers who have already been pushed to their limits. How can our partners fight for their country with full faith?"

"Our Zionism and values are being exploited, but our strength is running out. If our families are being called to serve again, we demand that others stand with us and enact broad and immediate enlistment—to meet security needs and strengthen the soldiers who bear the burden," the forum added.

The vast majority of spouses of reservists who have served in the Israel-Hamas war and who are members of the IDF Reservists’ Wives Forum reported that they or their families suffered emotional harm due to their partner’s reserve service, a November poll by the forum found.

Forum of reservist wives

The forum, which started as a Facebook community of female family members and partners of reservists, is a civil organization that includes over 15,000 active members, the organization said.

Some 37% of respondents reported that they or members of their families suffered emotional harm from reserve duty (theirs or their partners) to “a very great degree,” 31% reported they suffered this harm “to a great degree,” 22% “to a medium degree,” and 9% said it harmed them “a little.”

Just 2% reported that reserve service did not harm them at all.