Gaza airstrikes are not one-off, US approved in advance, Gideon Sa'ar tells AIPAC

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar stated that the airstrikes on Gaza on Tuesday morning were not a "one-day" attack, but rather, the military will continue the operation in the coming days.

Sa'ar spoke at a meeting hosted by AIPAC's Board of Directors in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening.

Sa'ar also stated that the US was informed before the Israeli military conducted its airstrikes on Gaza and gave their approval to the operation.

Sa'ar added that the decision to carry out airstrikes had been made days ago.

The military is, and will continue to, do their utmost to minimize harm to civilians, Sa'ar told AIPAC. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar (R) speaks at a meeting hosted by AIPAC's Board of Directors, March 18, 2025. (credit: MORDECHAI GORDON/FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Context

At around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) started conducting dozens of extensive air strikes specifically on mid-level Hamas commanders and some senior Hamas political officials in Gaza.

Abu Hamza, the spokesman for the terror group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, was killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, the terror group confirmed in a Telegram message on Tuesday.

The IDF confirmed Tuesday evening that it has killed four out of six senior Hamas officials who the terror group itself have announced as being hit by IDF strikes.