MK Kariv slams Diaspora Ministry over engaging with EU parties with antisemitic ties

The Israeli government must take a clear stand against extremist political parties with antisemitic roots, MK Gilad Kariv said Sunday, warning that “we will not accept ties with antisemitic parties—whether on the Right or the Left.”

Kariv, chair of the Knesset’s Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee, opened a special hearing to examine the government’s policy on engagement with such parties abroad and how that policy affects Jewish communities in the Diaspora.

He accused the Diaspora Affairs Ministry of mishandling a recent international conference, saying its conduct led to “a wave of cancellations,” including politicians known for fighting antisemitism and Jewish organizations.

“We want to understand whether there was a discussion before inviting those politicians, whether professionals were consulted, and what the current government policy is,” Kariv said.

He pointed to the Israeli Labor Party’s past decision to sever ties with the British Labour Party during Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership due to antisemitic rhetoric. “I expect the Israeli government and the Knesset to take just as clear a stand,” he said. Israeli minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli speaks during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 25, 2024. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

kariv acknowledges governments intent to fire attorney-general

Kariv also condemned the political context surrounding the meeting. “At the same hour that the Israeli government is meeting to discuss dismissing the attorney-general, I will not allow this committee to pretend we are living in normal times.”

Other committee meetings planned for Sunday were postponed, with new dates to be announced.