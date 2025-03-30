Likud MK: 'Occupation is nature of war; Gaza must be controlled forever' 

Israel should control the Gaza Strip for the foreseeable future, Likud MK Amit Halevi said in an interview with Radio 103FM on Sunday.

"We want to occupy the territory in order to cleanse it of the enemy; otherwise, it will kill your children and kidnap your grandchildren again," he said, adding, "Occupation is the nature of war."

"We are required to make a fundamental change in Gaza, part of which is control," he said, adding that "for many months we have only been dealing with tactics, and not with defeating Hamas."

"The senior command has begun to understand that it is impossible to defeat terrorism without controlling the territory and the population," Halevi continued.

He added that "we are required to make a fundamental change in Gaza, part of which is control of the Strip. I think Israel should hold this space and control it for generations to come." Palestinians make their way as they flee their homes, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa)

Regarding the negotiations for the hostage-ceasefire deal, Halevi emphasized that halting the fighting was not a possibility.

'Gaza part of our homeland'

He claimed that Israel needed "to return to Gaza permanently and control this space, because it is part of our homeland."

When asked whether the occupation of the Gaza Strip would lead to the citizenship of Palestinians, he replied that "we want to distinguish between the status of the territory and control over it, and the status of the residents, which is definitely something that deserves to be defined. When you give control over education, culture and religion, you get the results you get."