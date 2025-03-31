WATCH: IDF kills 50 Hamas fighters in northern, central Gaza

The IDF has killed 50 Hamas fighters in northern and central Gaza recently, it announced on Monday.

More specifically, the announcement was about the military operations of Division 252 around the Netzarim Corridor in central gaza and in certain areas northward of the corridor.

In addition, those troops have uncovered a network of tunnels running for a full kilometer which they had not discovered during previous Gaza invasions.

Further, the IDF destroyed a location for rocket making. A Hamas rocket launcher seized by the IDF in the Gaza Strip, March 13, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This last element could be significant given that Hamas has returned to periodically firing rockets, albeit in small numbers, at the Gaza Corridor in recent weeks.

Earlier Monday, the IDF said that it was broadening its invasion to new areas of Rafah. IDF soldiers operate in the northern Gaza Strip, March 31, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

On Sunday, it seemed that with hostage talks at an inflection point, the Gaza war had gone on cruise control.

IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

By air and land: Attacking Hamas

From Thursday of last week through Sunday, though there were continued aerial attacks and limited new ground incursions, there was no serious broadening of the invasion.

Even the announcements on Monday were relatively modest compared to deeper and more aggressive invasions by the IDF earlier in the war or compared to predictions of how aggressively the IDF would attack Gaza if no new hostage deal was reached around a month ago.

Given that there has been little new in the Gaza invasion in the last several days, the government appears to have held up a yellow light on the progress of the invasion to allow time for reaching a new hostage deal with Hamas before the IDF dives deeper into other portions of Gaza, forcing most of the population to evacuate to the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone on the Mediterranean coast. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Before Monday, the last time the IDF said it killed dozens of Hamas terrorists was Thursday of last week. On both Friday and Sunday, the IDF sent out zero updates on the Gaza war. On Saturday, there was one minor update about an incursion into a less important area of Rafah as well as an update on a series of air strikes.

The last major ground move was on March 26 when the IDF ordered a broad evacuation of Palestinians from northern Gaza, including portions of Zeitoun, Rimal, Tel-al-awa and two other areas.

Adding these evacuations to earlier evacuations from Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia, most of the northern Gaza areas which are important to Hamas, other than the downtown part of Gaza City itself, Shejaiya, and Shaati, had been evacuated by then. As such, those new ground maneuvers on March 26 were significant.

Alson March 26, the IDF attacked those areas of Gaza which had been responsible for an unidentified impact near Zimrat in the Gaza Corridor.

Hamas's rocket fire on March 26 was not successful in terms of killing anyone, but one of the two rockets fired did get through and the Gazan terror groups continue to show the capability to fire two to three rockets at a time.

Likewise on Saturday, the IDF struck areas of Khan Yunis from which mortars had been fired on nearby IDF forces.

In the broader view, the most destructive part of renewed hostilities by far was March 18 itself when the air force struck around 80 significant targets, including many top Hamas political officials, in under 10 minutes

What followed was a few stays of steady escalation and invasion into different sectors of the Gaza Strip.

This seemed to culminate on March 26 and could have broadened further to Gaza City, new parts of Khan Yunis, and new parts of central Gaza, but instead so far it has plateaued.

Already last week, a forum of high ranking reservists called on IDf Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir to broaden the invasion and soon to put maximal pressure on Hamas, just as advocates for the remaining hostages pressured the government to cut a new deal with the Gazan terror group and halt the latest hostilities.

Israel renewed hostilities after a 42-day ceasefire followed by a nearly three week deadlock between the sides on the next steps of the ceasefire.