Otzma Yehudit surges to 11 seats as Coalition bloc gains ground - poll

Otzma Yehudit, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, reached a surprising peak of 11 seats, as the coalition bloc strengthened, according to a Maariv election poll published on Friday.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the coalition would gain one seat. Even in a scenario where former prime minister Naftali Bennett entered the race, the coalition would still gain a seat compared to an opposition led by Bennett.

The survey showed that the Likud received 22 seats, similar to the previous poll. Yisrael Beytenu and The Democrats received 17 seats, National Unity 15, and Yesh Atid 11.

The Knesset building, home of Israel's legislature, in Jerusalem, on November 14, 2022 (Illustrative). (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Otzma Yehudit received 11 seats, gaining an additional seat in comparison to the previous poll.

Shas received 10 mandates, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta’al 5, and Ra’am 5.

Balad and Religious Zionism did not cross the electoral threshold.

A potential Bennett-led party

However, the poll showed that results shifted notably when respondents were asked who they would vote for if a new party led by Bennett ran in the next Knesset elections.

A potential Bennett-led party yielded 29 seats while the Likud garnered 19 mandates.

The Democrats received 11 seats, Yisrael Beytenu 10, and National Unity 7.

The number of seats obtained by Otzma Yehudit, Shas, Yesh Atid, United Torah Judaism, Hadash-Ta’al, and Ra’am was unchanged.

Hostage-ceasefire deal

With regard to a hostage-ceasefire deal, some 62% of Israeli voters surveyed support a deal to release all hostages and end the war in Gaza.

Approximately 21% voiced their opposition to such a deal while 17% were unsure, according to the survey.

The survey was conducted by Lazar Research and led by Dr. Menachem Lazar in collaboration with Panel4All.