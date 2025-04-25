IDF soldiers mark Holocaust Remembrance Day in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon

Soldiers of the IDF stood for a moment of silence across various combat zones on Thursday to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The military shared pictures of soldiers in the Gaza Strip, Syria, Lebanon, and Judea and Samaria standing in silence during the 10 a.m. siren.

The military added that soldiers and commanders delivered speeches and held discussions about the stories and memories of the over six million Jews who perished during the Holocaust.

לוחמי צה"ל מציינים את יום הזיכרון לשואה ולגבורה בכלל הגזרותיום הזיכרון לשואה והגבורה צויין הבוקר בכלל גזרות הלחימה. הלוחמים ברצועת עזה, בסוריה, בלבנון וביהודה ושומרון עמדו דקת דומייה בשעת הצפירה.בטקסים שנערכו ציינו הלוחמים והמפקדים את יום הזיכרון לשואה ולגבורה, נשאו נאומים… pic.twitter.com/MfAZh2XOB1 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 24, 2025

IDF marked Holocaust Remembrance Day in combat zones, April, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Honoring the past, defending the present

The IDF stated that “even in the midst of ongoing missions, we remain mindful of our past and those we have lost. Their memory strengthens our resolve to protect the Jewish people and the State of Israel."

On Monday, members of the IDF General Staff, including Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir visited Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Authority, to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day as well, the military shared.