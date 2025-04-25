WATCH: Hamas terror cell fires anti-tank rocket at IDF soldiers - and is swiftly eliminated

In an ongoing operation in the Daraj Tuffah area of the Gaza Strip, the IDF’s 401st Armored Brigade, under the command of the 252nd Division, successfully neutralized a terrorist cell and destroyed several rocket launchers intended for attacks on Israeli territory, the military announced on Friday.

IDF soldiers from the 401st Armored Brigade operate within the Gaza Strip. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Earlier this week, during one of the operations, a terrorist cell fired an anti-tank missile at IDF troops from a window of a building where they had been hiding.

The IDF responded swiftly, and an IAF aircraft eliminated the threat, neutralizing the terrorist cell. The operation concluded without any IDF casualties.

Additionally, IDF troops located and destroyed multiple launchers in the region, which had been positioned for use in attacks targeting Israeli territory.

IDF soldiers uncover ready-to-fire Hamas rocket launchers in the Gaza Strip, April 25, 2025. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The ongoing operations continue to focus on ensuring the safety and security of Israeli civilians while preventing militant groups from carrying out further attacks, the IDF noted.

IDF expands operations against Hamas, PIJ in Gaza Strip

On Wednesday, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) struck a command and control center operated by a group of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists.

The center was located within the former "Jaffa" School in Gaza City.

The IDF expanded operations across Gaza earlier this month, as the military took control of several areas in Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, Rafah, and the Morag Axis.