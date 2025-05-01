El Al flight from New York proceeds despite hairline crack in cockpit window

An El Al flight from New York sucessfully landed in Tel Aviv on Thursday despite a crack being discovered on the cockpit window during the flight.

The flight crew contacted aviation engineers via radio, and in consultation with El Al experts, the control center, and the Airports Authority, it was determined that the crack did not compromise flight safety.

The plane continued on its route to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. There were no injuries on board, and no emergency was declared at the airport.

Rumors circulating on social media about an emergency landing in Munich are false. El Al plane (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Is it safe to fly with a cracked window?

According to international aviation regulations, if the crack is limited to the outer layer and does not affect the inner layers, the flight may continue to its destination, provided the crack does not worsen and all other aircraft systems are functioning properly.

Pilots are required to continue monitoring the window and report any changes, but an emergency landing is not mandatory unless there is concern about structural failure or cabin pressure risk.

The cockpit window is specifically designed with such scenarios in mind, incorporating backup mechanisms and high durability, so passengers were never in real danger during the flight.

The aircraft is expected to undergo inspection and repair before its next flight, in accordance with manufacturer guidelines and strict maintenance regulations.