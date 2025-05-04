Israeli Druze leader pleads for US help to protect Syrian Druze

Israel’s top Druze religious authority has appealed to Marc Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, to help enlist US support in protecting Syria’s Druze population, amid escalating violence in the country’s south.

Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community, reached out to Zell with a plea to help rally the Trump administration and members of Congress to back international diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the violence targeting Druze civilians.

Fighting between Druze residents and militias associated with Syrian government forces has intensified in recent days, leading to dozens of deaths and urgent calls for intervention.

“This is a real massacre,” Zell said after speaking with the sheikh. “The Druze in Syria are under grave threat from both government forces and irregular militias operating in the region.”

"I am seeking support from the Trump administration and key members of Congress to take steps that will ensure the safety of our Druze brothers and sisters," he said. "We all have a moral obligation to step in and stop the bloodshed.

“I am seeking support from the Trump administration and key members of Congress to take steps that will ensure the safety of our Druze brothers and sisters,” he said. “We all have a moral obligation to step in and stop the bloodshed.

Israeli support for Syria's Druze

On Friday, Tarif told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he was grateful for Israel’s actions in support of the Druze community in Syria over the past few days.

The actions, which included striking the presidential palace compound in Damascus, were said by Sheikh Tarif to be a deterrent message to the new Syrian regime on Israel’s commitment to keeping the Druze community safe.

Netanyahu, in response, communicated that he expected the Druze community to continue respecting the law in Israel and not endanger or act against civilians or security forces.