Gantz: Idea of creating a Palestinian state 'disconnected from reality'

National Unity Party Chairman Benny Gantz voiced strong opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state and said anyone talking about such an idea was "disconnected from reality," during remarks at the Makor Rishon Settlement Conference in Ofra on Tuesday morning.

Gantz said Israel “cannot allow a direct and significant threat to its citizens on any border,” and insisted the country must retain security control and operational freedom in Gaza, the West Bank, southern Lebanon, and along the Syrian frontier. “Anyone talking about a Palestinian state or withdrawals is simply disconnected from the security reality,” he stated.

Addressing the 2005 Gaza Disengagement Plan, Gantz said its greatest mistake was evacuating the northern Gaza communities of Dugit, Nisanit, and Elei Sinai. He said Israel should have maintained a presence there “to control the territory” and signal that the 1967 lines “are not relevant.”

He reiterated support for “full security control” over Gaza and warned that returning settlements to the Gaza Strip would be a “security mistake” that could divide the country at a time when unity is needed.

On Iran, Gantz called for readiness to strike its nuclear facilities if necessary. “We must be prepared to act,” he said, adding that long-term diplomatic, military, and economic efforts must ensure Iran does not return to the nuclear threshold. MK Benny Gantz speaks in the Knesset plenum, in Jerusalem, March 25, 2025 (credit: NOAM MOSHKOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)

Gantz also criticized the former “change government,” calling it politically and practically unsuccessful. He cited its failure to pass legislation mandating military or national service for ultra-Orthodox and Arab citizens.

Gantz calls for new elections

Calling for new elections, Gantz said Israel needs a “national consensus government” with broad public support to address long-term challenges ahead of the country’s centennial in 2048.