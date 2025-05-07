This year marks the 80th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day. VE Day commemorates the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany on May 8, 1945, which signaled the end of World War II in Europe.

While most Western European countries hold Victory in Europe celebrations on May 8, Russia and many other Eastern European countries mark VE Day a day later, on May 9, due to the time difference.

The German Instrument of Surrender took effect at 23:01 on May 7, but it was already May 8 in Eastern Europe. Therefore, VE Day is celebrated the following day.

The State of Israel also commemorates VE Day on May 9 largely as a result of the massive wave of immigration from the former Soviet bloc during the 1990s, in which around one million immigrants traveled to Israel following the collapse of the USSR.

In 2017, the Knesset passed a law designating May 9 as Victory over Nazi Germany Day. Many of those who came to Israel were Red Army veterans who had fought in the war, and therefore, they brought along the tradition of VE Day. Now, Israel holds the largest celebrations of the Red Army victory outside the former Soviet states. V-E DAY celebrations on Bay Street, Toronto, May 1945. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Celebrating Jewish contributions in World War II

The story of Ruth Klauber, a 101-year-old Jewish refugee who joined the Royal Air Force (RAF) as a teenager, was recently brought to light in the UK. Last month, she was awarded the UK War Medal and UK Defence Medal in recognition of her work as a flight mechanic as part of the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) during World War II.

Ruth Klauber was born in Germany but fled the country with her family at the age of nine when the Nazis came to power.

During the war, Klauber was posted to RAF Sleap in Shropshire, where she started working on Wellington bombers, eventually moving on to the larger and heavier Halifax and Lancaster planes, which were used in the Allies' bombing campaigns against Germany.

“I could have been a cook…and I thought no, thank you,” Klauber said in an interview with The Telegraph. “They said, ‘Well, you can be a flight mechanic.’ And I thought this would be interesting. I’ll go for that.”

Klauber worked within a predominantly male industry as a mechanic, but that did not matter to her. She stated that the only difference was that the men were asked to go on test flights with the pilots to ensure that the repairs had been done properly. However, Klauber said, “I always got myself a parachute and would ask the pilots if it was okay to come. They always said yes.”

“They didn't know my history,” she said. Klauber refused to speak German during the war; she saw herself as British, and so her background as a Jewish refugee never raised any suspicions. She explained that she saw her role as a way of giving back to the country that had given her a “new life.”

She explained that she never applied for medals because she saw her contribution to the war effort as a necessity rather than something “exceptional.”

Klauber acknowledged how lucky she was that her family understood the danger of Hitler’s rise to power. Speaking about her father, Klauber said, “He read Mein Kampf. He believed the man meant what he said.” The family fled Germany in February 1933 after Hitler became Chancellor, traveling to Britain via Belgium.

Escaping Nazi Germany was nearly impossible for European Jews, who needed money, a destination, and travel documents. Even with passports, a Nazi law required them to be marked with a ‘J’ for ‘Jude’ (Jew), making emigration even more difficult.

Ruth’s daughter, Sue Klauber, recently contacted the Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women (AJEX) to inquire whether her mother would still be eligible. Sue, who is a historical novelist and has written about her family's experiences during the war, explained that her mother “chose to do something which was completely counter to her character,” making it all the more courageous.

She has since been invited to Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street in recognition of her service.

It is particularly important to highlight Jewish soldiers and partisans in World War II, to emphasize that European Jews were not only victims but also fought against the Nazis.

Significance of VE Day in Israel

VE Day holds profound significance in Israel due to its connection to the Holocaust. It marks the defeat of Nazi Germany and the end of a genocide that claimed the lives of over six million Jews. As a nation established in the aftermath of this tragedy, Israel views VE Day as a powerful symbol of both liberation and the enduring survival of the Jewish people.

According to Yad Vashem, approximately 1.5 million Jews fought for the Allied forces during World War II. It is estimated that around 250,000 Jewish soldiers died on both sides of the war.

The British Mandate of Palestine was largely unaffected by the war, although one major event that occurred was the Italian bombing of Tel Aviv in 1940, which caused 137 deaths.

Each year, Yad Vashem holds a state ceremony at the Monument to the Jewish Soldiers and Partisans who Fought against Nazi Germany. Various parades and marches take place across Israel, and a memorial service is held at the Western Wall plaza in memory of the Jews who fought against the Nazis.

Beyond its historical significance, VE Day also holds significant ideological significance as it serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by totalitarianism, racism, and antisemitism. In a country built by Holocaust survivors and refugees, commemorating the end of World War II reinforces Israel’s commitment to remembering the past and preventing future atrocities.

Some argue that VE Day does not require separate observance in Israel, given the existence of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

However, the two serve distinct purposes: Holocaust Remembrance Day honors the victims of Nazi persecution, while VE Day celebrates their liberation and victory.

Recognizing both is essential to understanding a comprehensive picture of the past. VE Day, in particular, highlights the courage and heroism of those who actively contributed to the defeat of Nazi Germany.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a phone call in which they discussed the events of World War II and the victory over Nazi Germany.

The Red Army made a decisive contribution to this victory and were responsible for the liberation of many major Nazi camps including Auschwitz. Both leaders affirmed their determination to resist attempts to revise the results of the war and falsify history.