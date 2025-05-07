Huckabee becomes first US ambassador to visit West Bank, prays at Shiloh

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visited an archaeological site in the West Bank on Wednesday, becoming the first US ambassador to do so, a statement said.

Huckabee traveled to Shiloh in the Binyamin region at the invitation of the Yesha Council, the umbrella organization of all local authorities in the West Bank, and met with heads of regional councils as the guest of Yisrael Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council, and Omer Rachamim, CEO of Yesha Council.

During his visit, Huckabee and his wife, Janet Huckabee, recited Hannah's Prayer from the biblical Book of Samuel at the site of the tabernacle, offering prayers for the safety of the hostages and IDF soldiers in Gaza.

The returning US ambassador to Israel presented his credentials to President Isaac Herzog in April, after his position was confirmed by the US Senate earlier that month following a 53-46 vote.

Huckabee is a staunch pro-Israel conservative and evangelical Christian who has been a vocal supporter of Israel throughout his political career and a longtime defender of Jewish settlements in the West Bank. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee makes an official visit to the West Bank on May 7, 2025. (credit: Courtesy of Yesha Council)

Historical injustice, denial of Bible not to use term Judea and Samaria

“I have never used any term other than 'Judea and Samaria.' It would be a historical injustice and a denial of the Bible to use other terms," Huckabee said on the visit.

"President Trump loves this land," he continued, "You have sacrificed greatly to live in these places. You have paid in blood, sweat, and tears. This place is a miracle. Only the existence of G-d can explain your presence here. I believe in the Bible, and I have no faith without you. I owe you a spiritual debt. The Jewish people are a revolution to the world in how to live in the world. Jewish existence represents living according to G-d’s rules, and that’s why so many people in the world want to kill Jews – because they want to kill G-d. You represent G-d’s presence and His choice in this land."

"You are not alone. We stand with you, and so do many around the world. Those who do not stand with you do not stand with G-d," Huckabee concluded.

Ganz offered his welcome to Huckabee, saying, "Welcome home. The home of the Holy Land, the home the Jewish people have prayed for over 3,000 years. Ancient Shiloh was the place that united the tribes of Israel, and today, we stand here, in the State of Israel, united and strong, together with you."

"Together, we will make Israel stronger. Together, we will make Judea and Samaria stronger. Together, we will make history," Ganz added.

Ancient Shiloh

Shiloh is located a 40 minute drive from Jerusalem, within the Judean Hills and close to the Palestinian city of Nablus. The ancient Jewish city is the first home of the Tabernacle, the portable sanctuary that for 369 years was the epicenter of religious observance and sacrifices as the Jewish people traveled in the desert.