Iran hails Houthi missile strike on Ben-Gurion Airport as major victory, expert says

Iranian media has hailed the recent Houthi missile strike on Ben-Gurion Airport as a major victory, according to Beni Sabti, a senior researcher in the Iran Program at the Institute for National Security Studies.

“In the past two days since the Houthi missile struck Ben-Gurion Airport, the Iranians have been beside themselves,” Sabti said.

“They are overjoyed and deeply satisfied with what they view as a major and meaningful success. From their perspective, this is a significant achievement — their proxy succeeded using their own missile and technology. It’s a tremendous victory in their eyes.”

According to Sabti, “In the past two days, Iranian media outlets have been saturated with this ‘success story.’

"No one reported on the airstrikes in Yemen — and if they did, it was in just a few lines, without photos or color. They effectively erased everything Israel tried to showcase. They’re not broadcasting it because, from their point of view, the strike on the airport was such a significant success that it outweighs any bombing or suffering inflicted on the Houthis. Israeli security forces at the site where a missile fired from Yemen hit an area of Ben-Gurion Airport, May 4, 2025 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

"As we know, the Iranians prefer to fight using others’ blood, so they have no problem with the Houthis being attacked,” Sabti noted.

Potential US-Yemen ceasefire

Beyond the military aspect, Sabti pointed to unexpected political gratification stemming from former US President Donald Trump’s remarks about a potential ceasefire in Yemen.

“The second reason for their great joy is the positive messaging coming from President Trump — both toward them and regarding the Houthis,” he said.

“His comments about a ceasefire caught Israel completely by surprise. Iranian commentators said Israel had been ‘thrown under the bus,’ which is very painful.”

Sabti added: “Just as they once tried to use Trump to divide the US and Europe, now they see him as advocating for Iran against Israel. They believe he is restraining us, neutralizing us, and surprising us. In their view, Trump has become a tool in Iran’s hands.”

He noted that while this dynamic may shift if Trump changes his tone or policy, Tehran is currently enjoying the momentum.

Sabti warned of the broader psychological impact on the Iranian regime.

“When the Iranians feel that everything is going their way, it empowers them in ways that transcend military capability,” he said. “It’s psychological, even spiritual. Senior officials begin to believe they can endure, that the danger has passed, and that the regime is no longer under threat. And that, for them, is the most important thing.”