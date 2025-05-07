Houthi missile targeting Israel falls short over Saudi Arabia - report

The IDF identified a missile launched towards Israel from Yemen by Houthi terrorists that fell over Saudi Arabia without being intercepted on Wednesday, according to reports in Israeli media.

On Tuesday, Israel carried out airstrikes targeting Sanaa International Airport, electric power stations, and a cement factory.

The damages caused by the Israeli strike on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport amount to half a billion dollars, according to reports in Yemen.

Dozens of aircraft were involved in the strikes, the IDF shared, dropping over 50 munitions to weaken the Houthis, as the air force did on Monday and on January 11.

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the US would stop bombing the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, saying that the group had agreed to stop attacking US ships.

Houthi's ceasefire proposal does not include Israel

A ceasefire deal between the Houthis and the US does not include sparing Israel, the group said on Wednesday, suggesting its shipping attacks that have disrupted global trade and challenged world powers will not come to a complete halt.

Amichai Stein and Reuters contributed to this report