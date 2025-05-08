Former chief rabbi Lau at Knesset: Only unity can overcome evil, then and now

The Knesset hosted this wensday a moving ceremony titled "His Life’s Journey – From Buchenwald to Jerusalem," marking 80 years since the fall of the Third Reich and the liberation from Nazism.

The event featured former Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel and Holocaust survivor, Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, who recounted—often emotionally—his survival story from the Holocaust.

"The defeat of the Nazis was achieved solely through the rare unity of all forces against evil," Rabbi Lau addressed ministers, Knesset members, soldiers from the 'Netzah Yehuda' battalion, and their families. "We must thank the Almighty and His emissaries—foremost among them, the Soviet Union, which sacrificed more than any other, including approximately 250,000 Jewish soldiers in the Red Army. Also, the United States, Britain, and all who stood against Nazism."

Recounting his liberation from Buchenwald, Rabbi Lau described hiding among corpses during the camp's final days. He credited his survival to a Russian soldier, Feodor Mikhailichenko, whose name is now honored at Yad Vashem.

The ceremony was initiated by Knesset members Boaz Bismuth, Yosef Taieb, Yitzhak Pindrus, Avi Maoz, and Yevgeny Sova. IDF soldiers watch ceremony titled ''His Life’s Journey – From Buchenwald to Jerusalem,'' marking 80 years since the fall of the Third Reich, May 7 2025. (credit: ELI ITKIN)

It was attended by ministers, deputy ministers, and lawmakers from across the political spectrum, including Uriel Buso, Uri Maklev, Moshe Abutbul, Yoni Mashriki, Avichay Buaron, Ariel Kallner, and Zvi Sukkot. Cantor Avi Miller led a prayer for the safety of soldiers and the return of hostages.

The Nazi ideology has not vanished, but has taken new forms, MK says

Knesset Member Yosef Taieb, in his opening remarks, stated, "The Nazi ideology hasn't vanished—it takes on new forms. We witnessed this during Hamas's attack on Simchat Torah. When Jews fear wearing a kippah in Europe, it's a warning sign. Some countries glorify Nazi criminals, and we must remain vigilant."

It should be noted that Israel has in the past protested the naming of streets and public squares after local collaborators with the Nazis—particularly in Ukraine and the Baltic states—some of whom were involved in crimes against Jews.

Rabbi Lau also praised Jewish philanthropist German Zakharyayev, who initiated the "Day of Liberation and Rescue" in the Hebrew calendar—an event marked annually with prayers at the Western Wall and attended by public figures.

The ceremony concluded with the haunting melody of "Ani Ma'amin" ("I Believe"), composed by Azriel David Fastag, a Modzitz Hasid, during his transport to Treblinka. This song, symbolizing unwavering faith amidst despair, was sung by countless Jews during the Holocaust.