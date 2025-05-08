IDF kills Hamas terrorist who abducted Yaffa Adar during October 7 Hamas massacre

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) on Wednesday killed Muhammad Rasmi Marzouq Barakeh, a member of Hamas's military intelligence, in the Gaza City area, the military confirmed on Thursday.

Barakeh infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre and participated in the abduction of Yaffa Adar.

Yaffa Adar, 86, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was released as part of a hostage deal in November 2023.

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF confirmed that it killed Nasr Sobhi Ibrahim Jumaa on Wednesday, who was a commander in Hamas's rocket production headquarters, the military announced on Thursday.

Jumaa was killed in the Deir el-Balah area in central Gaza, and was central in the terrorist organization's rockets production, the IDF added.

Hamas terrorists abduct Yaffa Adar on October 7. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Israeli military stressed that steps were taken to minimize any and all harm to Gazan civilians in the vicinity, which were done with aerial surveillance, IDF intelligence, and munitions.

Striking additional Hamas targets in Gaza Strip

The military also said that 150 terror targets in the Gaza Strip were targeted in the past three days, which included Hamas terror cells and their underground infrastructures.

Prior to Jumaa's death, an IAF aircraft killed several Hamas terrorists who tried planting an explosive device that would have targeted IDF soldiers, the military statement added.

The aircraft also struck a weapons depot where several Hamas operatives were located and had fired on Israeli forces in the vicinity.