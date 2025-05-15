Wounded IDF soldiers: ‘At this home, we choose life’

‘The Beit Halochem centers are the best rehabilitative homes in the world,” says Adv. Edan Kleiman, chairman of the Zahal (IDF) Disabled Veterans Organization, especially in light of the alarming increase in the number of wounded since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, which recently crossed the 17,000 mark.

“These homes helped rehabilitate the lives of tens of thousands of wounded IDF and security forces, as well as their families,” says Kleiman. “We are continuing this trend and expanding it, especially in light of the staggering numbers we’re seeing due to the war.” CAPT. (RES.) LIAM SPIELMAN: Coming together at Beit Halochem. (Credit: Zahal (IDF) Disabled Veterans Organization)

The Beit Halochem homes, which were established and operated by the Zahal Disabled Veterans Organization, are rehabilitation, sports, and recreation centers for wounded IDF soldiers and members of the security forces and their families.

There are currently four Beit Halochem homes in Israel: in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, and Beersheba. In Nahariya, there is Beit Kay, a smaller rehabilitation facility, and within the next year and a half, one-fifth Beit Halochem is expected to open in Ashdod. The Beit Halochem centers provide comprehensive support for wounded soldiers, addressing physical and psychological needs and offering full support for their spouses and the entire family.

Jerusalem-born Kleiman is familiar with the importance of Beit Halochem. In November 1992, while serving in the IDF’s Givati Brigade, he was wounded in an encounter with three terrorists in the Khan Yunis neighborhood of Gaza. He sustained critical wounds and was left with an injury that confined him to a wheelchair. ADV. EDAN KLEIMAN, chairman of the Zahal (IDF) Disabled Veterans Organization (Credit: Aviram Waldman)

“During my military service, there was no Beit Halochem in Jerusalem,” he says. “I traveled to Beit Halochem in Tel Aviv four times a week. As a 19-and-a-half-year-old whose entire life had been shattered, it was there where I discovered life,” he recounts.

In 1974, Beit Halochem in Tel Aviv was the first facility to open in Israel. It features a multipurpose sports hall, classes, therapy, relaxation rooms, cultural halls, indoor swimming pools, and more. These facilities are available to wounded IDF soldiers from all Beit Halochem centers across the country. DISABLED VETERANS playing basketball at Bet Halochem in Tel Aviv. (Credit: Ziv Koren)

“The first time I came, I met people like me, who were paralyzed. I learned that life goes on, and that one can find alternatives. It saved my life and helped me build it,” says Kleiman. “Thousands of war wounded have already begun rehabilitation at Beit Halochem,” he adds, “whether it’s culture, sports, society, or community."

"We connect the wounded to new teams, to new goals, and help them realize their dreams. These homes are a very significant factor, which begins at a very early stage of the rehabilitation process and continues throughout their lives. We never stop standing by them and their families.”

Kleiman emphasizes the significant strength that Beit Halochem centers provide in the healing process – both physical and emotional. “Their rehabilitation is evident in every aspect,” he states. “Recently, we hosted representatives from 23 countries who came to learn about the rehabilitation process at Beit Halochem. It’s transformative. That’s why it’s so important to call on all wounded IDF soldiers who haven’t yet come to join us. We’re waiting for them with love and hundreds of activities.”

There are more than 453 classes and programs at the Beit Halochem centers. “These programs are tailored to every type of injury, and we support the participants in all aspects: physical rehabilitation, mental health, education, employment, and, of course, sports and social activities. In every rehabilitative parameter one can think of, Beit Halochem provides a comprehensive response to the challenge,” he explains.

“One of the things we constantly work on is rehabilitation discipline. This is especially important for army veterans who come from a very structured environment. After the injury, in the hospital their schedule becomes more relaxed; and when they return home, they don’t know what to do with themselves – and that’s when the problems begin."

"We bring them into training sessions on fixed days and times. Afterward, they stay, talk, and ask questions. Anyone interested can go to the pool, meet friends, play basketball, or work out at the gym. It becomes a second home.”

A motivational boost

Capt. (res.) Liam Spielman, 27, served as a fighter and commander in the Nahal Brigade between 2016 and 2020. After his discharge, he traveled around the world for several years. He did not receive an emergency call-up, but when the war began, he decided to return.

“A few days later, I was already on the northern border, commanding a platoon of 25 soldiers, with a mission to prevent Hezbollah from doing what Hamas did in the South,” he says. A month later, on November 10, 2023, he was critically wounded. “We heard a noise in the sky,” he recalls.

“It was one of the first UAVs launched at Israeli territory during the war and was carrying dozens of kilograms of explosives. The impact blew me 10 meters into the air,” he recounts.

Spielman underwent dozens of surgeries on the first night. He was in a coma for 10 days, with doctors uncertain whether he would survive – and if so, to what extent he would be impaired. “When I opened my eyes, I realized I was completely dependent. A once-independent guy who had traveled the world alone, a commander on the battlefield, suddenly couldn’t do anything on his own.

“Three months after the injury, I decided to continue my rehabilitation, but not like everyone else in the hospital. I chose to go to Beit Halochem. It was the best decision I ever made,” he says. “It’s really a second home. What’s special about it is that beyond the treatments, you’re part of a community. When you’re injured, you’re suddenly alone. But when you get to Beit Halochem, you become a part of something again.”

Since his injury, Spielman has been actively engaged in advocacy for Israel abroad and in fundraising efforts to support wounded IDF and security forces.

“With the help of the Zahal Disabled Veterans Organization, I decided not to remain in the role of ‘the poor injured guy.’ I became involved in sports and academic activities through Beit Halochem Tel Aviv, which sent us to two programs at Reichman University. Despite the injuries, we studied, experienced, and succeeded. That’s what’s amazing – you can still study, despite everything."

“Over time, I realized that most of the injured people, most of whom are suffering from PTSD, are unable to talk about their injuries,” he explains, highlighting the importance of his activities abroad.

“Unfortunately, only 30% of the organization’s budget comes from the government. In an ideal world, we would receive 100%, but that’s not the case. That’s why we need people like me to share their story – the injury, the recovery, and the unique needs. This is my mission – this is my reserve duty.”

You’re not alone

Y, who serves in an elite unit in the reserves, was seriously wounded while trying to rescue hostages from Hamas terrorists in the southern communities on Oct. 7. “After 10 hours of fighting, my friend and I were hit and were evacuated to Soroka [Medical Center],” he recalls.

“When I was injured, I met the Zahal Disabled Veterans Organization and Beit Halochem. They accompanied me from the first stage of my rehabilitation. They also helped me organize a bat mitzvah for my daughter, three months after the injury, with logistics, planning – with everything I needed,” he recounts.

“I’ve always loved basketball,” Y adds. “After the injury, they connected me to the basketball team of Beit Halochem Tel Aviv. It’s a team that was created for those injured in the current war. I started training there four times a week. I don’t just play basketball there, I work out, swim, take academic courses – everything I could ask for.”

Y says that beyond the physical rehabilitation, one of the most difficult things in this struggle is the mental one. “I went through several hospitals and underwent several surgeries. You think it’s over – and then another one comes,” he says.

“It affects everything – your children, your wife, your relationship. The situation is not simple. Part of what the organization does is maintain mental health, which is done at a high level. Now they’ve launched a new project with Sheba Medical Center, focused on treating those with PTSD. It’s very important.”

Y also says that one of the most meaningful things he receives from Beit Halochem is the support for his family. “I’m a father of five. Each child took it differently. The organization helps with that as well. There are activities that also include the children – and there’s a support group for the wives of the wounded. They’re in touch with us daily, and that helps.

“Beit Halochem is like a huge country club, with a wide range of classes and activities – both rehabilitative and social. We have everything: a psychologist, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and hydrotherapy. There are also clubs, ceramics, and a kids’ pool. It’s a place where the whole family can take part. It’s family rehabilitation.

Everyone’s involved. Everyone’s part of the process – the kids, too. “Beit Halochem is my second home. It provides a feeling of being enveloped, of having someone supporting you, and that you are not alone.”

‘We don’t give up on anyone’

St.-Sgt. Noa Cohen, 21, a member of the Border Police from Beersheba, is a hero who fought alongside her team to stop a terrorist cell attempting to kidnap civilians on the morning of Oct. 7. During the battle, she was shot in the leg and severely wounded. After being airlifted and hospitalized for two months at Ichilov Hospital, she returned home to the South – and found Beit Halochem.

“It’s a support you can’t find anywhere else,” she says. “Everyone genuinely cares about you. It feels like home, and it’s not just a cliché. It’s my second family. I arrived there helpless. Today, I can say that it saved me in a way I never imagined.”

Cohen tries to go there twice a week, despite the continued treatments and pain. “I’m strengthening my muscles, maintaining a routine. That’s what keeps me going – both mentally and physically. This place gave me incredible resilience.”

She says that she quickly found common ground even with older participants in the program. “At first, people don’t understand what I’m doing there. Then they hear my story, and everything changes. Suddenly, there’s understanding, warmth, and acceptance.”

Kleiman says that in the aftermath of the war, they are preparing to meet the new reality. “Since Oct. 7, alongside our ongoing care, we’ve been expanding infrastructure at all Beit Halochem centers. We’re expanding all the facilities – physical therapy, hydrotherapy, gyms, and more."

"We’ve launched programs such as rehabilitation for wounded women, focusing on the specific needs of female fighters and their partners. We’ve also enhanced treatment methods for religious and observant soldiers, as well as for wounded Druze and Bedouin soldiers."

“This expansion of infrastructure is just the first challenge. The second is doubling the number of programs. The third is dramatically increasing our staff. And the fourth challenge is the budget, which has grown significantly. We are working to meet all of these challenges – and we will meet them because we are not prepared to give up on anyone who needs us.” 

This article was written in cooperation with the Zahal (IDF) Disabled Veterans Organization.Translated by Alan Rosenbaum.