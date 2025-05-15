Blood transfusions on the battlefield, under an hour to evacuate: A look at the IDF Medical Corps

The IDF Medical Corps claims that they have achieved the fastest casualty evacuation times of any military worldwide, the IDF announced on Thursday.

This is due to "continuous learning and adaptation, close cooperation with the Israel Air Force and ground forces, advanced technologies, and a significant increase in the number of senior medics in the field—operating shoulder to shoulder with the combat forces, risking their lives in the process," the military added.

The military also published statistics surrounding the activity of the IDF Medical Corps during the Israel-Hamas War so far.

The average time it takes for a senior medical practitioner to reach injured soldiers and provide treatment is between one and four minutes.

Approximately 300 blood transfusions were administered for the first time on the battlefield.

Approximately 150 injured soldiers survived due to the use of tourniquets on the battlefield.

The average evacuation time from the moment of injury in the Gaza Strip to arrival at a hospital was approximately 51 minutes if transferred by helicopter and approximately 61 minutes if transferred by vehicle.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War, approximately 7,400 soldiers have been treated.

The IDF also provided statistics on the work of RAM 2, the unit responsible for treating hospitalized soldiers.

Approximately 1,300 soldiers are currently assigned to the RAM 2 system, about 2.5 times more than there were before the war started.

There are approximately 500 RAM 2 personnel, both active-duty and reservists, who "operate 24/7 to provide injured soldiers and their families with the most professional, compassionate, and humane care possible," the military added.

About 80% of injured service members received support from RAM 2 and returned to military service, the IDF stated.

IDF increases levels of mental health support

The military also announced statistics on mental health treatments since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War.

Over 1,000 mental health officers in regular and reserve service have been deployed since the beginning of the war, the IDF stated.

Approximately 85% of those treated by Combat Stress Reaction personnel returned to military service.

Mental health officers also entered combat zones over 80 times since the start of the war to process soldiers' experiences, the military added.