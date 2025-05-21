'Unacceptable,' foreign ministries summon Israeli ambassadors over IDF firing near diplomats

News of IDF soldiers firing warning shots towards a delegation of some 25 Arab and European diplomats in Jenin has been met with anger and condemnation from embassies and foreign ministries.

According to reports, the diplomats were taking a tour of the West Bank city when they deviated from a previously coordinated and agreed route into an unapproved area, resulting in IDF soldiers firing into the air to push them away. There were no damages or casualties.

The military said "the delegation deviated from the approved route and entered an area where they were not authorized to be" and that soldiers fired "warning shots to distance them away."

'Unacceptable,' says French Foreign Ministry

"This is unacceptable," the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X, adding that France will summon the Israeli Ambassador for an explanation.

Une visite à Jénine, à laquelle participait un de nos diplomates, a essuyé des tirs de soldats israéliens. C’est inacceptable. L’ambassadeur d’Israël sera convoqué pour s’expliquer.Plein soutien à nos agents sur place et leur travail remarquable dans des conditions éprouvantes. — Jean-Noël Barrot (@jnbarrot) May 21, 2025

Israeli security forces seen during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, February 1, 2025 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Violation of international humanitarian law, says Jordan

The shooting was "a clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law, and a crime that contravenes all diplomatic norms," the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X in a post condemning the event "in the strongest terms."

دانت وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين، بأشدّ العبارات، إطلاق قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي النار تجاه وفد دبلوماسي يضم أكثر من ٢٥ سفيرًا عربيًا وأوروبيًا، من بينهم السفير الأردني في رام الله، إلى جانب عدد من الصحفيين العرب والأجانب، أثناء قيامهم بجولة ميدانية في محافظة جنين في الضفة… pic.twitter.com/F8Tf4K4uUj — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) May 21, 2025

Italy summons Israel's ambassador

Israel's ambassador to Italy will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry to explain the incident in Jenin, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

Ho appena dato disposizione al Segretario generale del Ministero degli Esteri di convocare l’Ambasciatore di Israele a Roma per avere chiarimenti ufficiali su quanto accaduto a Jenin. — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) May 21, 2025

Italian media reported that a group of foreign diplomats from numerous countries, including Italy, had to flee for cover during a visit to Jenin after Israeli troops allegedly fired in the air to warn them away.

Belgium demands 'convincing explanation'

Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prevot also responded. In a post to X/Twitter, he said, "I was shocked to hear that the Israeli army opened fire today on about twenty diplomats, including a Belgian colleague. Luckily he's okay. These diplomats were on an official visit to Jenin, coordinated with the Israeli army, in a convoy of about twenty clearly recognizable vehicles. Belgium is asking Israel for a convincing explanation."

(FR/NL) Choqué d'apprendre que l'armée israélienne a ouvert le feu aujourd'hui en direction d'une vingtaine de diplomates, dont un collègue belge. Il va bien, heureusement. Ces diplomates effectuaient une visite officielle à Jenin, qui avait pourtant été coordonnée avec l'armée… — Maxime PREVOT (@prevotmaxime) May 21, 2025

EU chief calls for investigation

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said she had heard about the incident, which happened on a visit by international diplomats organized by the Palestinian Authority.

"We definitely call on Israel to investigate this incident and also hold those accountable who are responsible for this and any threats on diplomats' lives," she said.

"Any threats on diplomats' lives are unacceptable," Kallas told reporters in Brussels, as reported by AFP.

Spain strongly condemns

The Spanish Foreign Ministry said a Spaniard was among the group of diplomats, who was not hurt.

"We are in contact with other affected countries to jointly coordinate a response to what happened, which we strongly condemn," it said in a statement.

Portugal to take diplomatic measures

The Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned 'the attack' on the delegation, which the Portuguese Ambassador was a part of, according to a post on X.

Portugal will take the appropriate diplomatic measures, the post added.

Portugal condena liminarmente o ataque do exército israelita à comitiva diplomática no campo de refugiados de Jenin, Cisjordânia. O MNE @PauloRangel_pt transmitiu toda a solidariedade ao Embaixador português que integrava a comitiva e tomará as medidas diplomáticas adequadas. — Negócios Estrangeiros PT (@nestrangeiro_pt) May 21, 2025

Actions violate international law, Palestinian Authority says

The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Ministry said, "The delegation was undertaking an official mission to observe and assess the humanitarian situation and document the ongoing violations perpetrated by Israel. The ministry called the Israeli military's actions a violation of international law.