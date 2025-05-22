Building Resilience: TAU National Center for Trauma and Resilience

In the heart of Tel Aviv University (TAU), a transformative initiative is taking shape to address the national crisis of psychological trauma. The Miriam and Moshe Shuster Building will be the permanent home of TAU’s National Center for Traumatic Stress and Resilience, taking it to a new level of research and care for those in need. The building, which is anticipated to be complete by late 2026, will serve as a dynamic hub for R&D in trauma-related fields and psychological treatment. It will feature state-of-the-art laboratories, a conference room, a seminar room, offices, and a world-class Trauma and Anxiety Clinic featuring facilities for both individual and group therapy.

The Clinic will provide subsidized treatments to IDF soldiers and veterans, security personnel, and children and adults suffering from PTSD and a range of anxiety disorders. “We anticipated a great need in this field,” explains Professor Yair Bar-Haim who heads the National Center for Traumatic Stress and Resilience. Prof. Yair Bar -Haim (Credit: TAU)

From soldiers experiencing combat to children fleeing rockets from Gaza, Israelis have experienced a great deal of trauma. “I thought that post-trauma in Israel was a critical issue that needed to be addressed in more depth and in a more organized way,” he says. “It took us time until we understood exactly what we needed, that we wanted to build this building, and until we raised the funding.”

An Urgent Need

The onset of the Gaza war was a turning point. Not only did it accelerate the need for clinical services, it also reshaped the Center’s physical and logistical realities. “After the war started, it turned out that the place needed to be bigger than we had planned,” says Prof. Bar-Haim. “We added two more floors to the building and the University began a global campaign to raise the extra funding.”

The scope of trauma in Israel is vast. “The estimate is that since October 7, there have been between 30,000 and 50,000 new post-traumatic cases among soldiers and civilians,” says Prof. Bar-Haim.“Today, among soldiers, it is on the order of 12 percent. That’s a lot, but it corresponds with what we’ve seen and know from previous wars.”

Knowledge and treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a field in which Israel, and specifically TAU, excels. To expand capabilities, TAU established the National Center for Traumatic Stress and Resilience – the first of its kind in Israel. The Center brings together over 100 researchers to conduct multidisciplinary research on PTSD and other stress-related disorders, and to develop novel interventions.

A Unique Model

The Center’s structure is based on four “cores,” explains Prof. Bar-Haim: clinical research, treatment, professional training, and support for policymakers. Each of these components is aimed at transforming how trauma is understood and managed in Israel. “We conduct research in the field of trauma, anxiety, and depression in an attempt to understand these processes better and develop more effective treatments than the ones we have today,” he explains.

That leads directly to the second core — treatment. “Our clinic has been operating since January 1, 2024 in temporary quarters until the new home is complete. It is perhaps the largest and most professional clinic for treating PTSD in the country today.” Staffed by over 30 therapists, the clinic has provided care to nearly 1,000 patients, with hundreds more in the queue.

The third core is training. There is a significant shortage of trauma-informed professionals in Israel. “We have training programs that allow professionals who know how to treat, but don’t have experience in the field of trauma, to gain the tools and expertise that are needed.”

Finally, the fourth core provides support to decision-makers. “That support comes in the form of relevant data, research, and assessment of the situation,” Prof. Bar-Haim says. Policies and resources are directed where they are most needed, guided by rigorous evidence.

A Humanitarian Model of Care

One of the most revolutionary aspects of the Trauma and Anxiety Clinic is its funding model. Care is provided at deeply subsidized rates—or free—to most patients. “About 60 percent of the applicants are retired IDF reservists. They pay a symbolic price for the treatment,” says Prof. Bar-Haim. “How is this possible? Through philanthropy.”

This is where the donor community plays a crucial role. The initial building was made possible through a philanthropic effort. When the need for additional space became clear, TAU launched a global fundraising effort. “The donations came from international foundations and private donors, and local supporters,” Prof. Bar-Haim notes. “There are donors from Australia, the United States, Canada, England, Germany, and Brazil, among other countries.”

Despite the generosity of these donors, the need continues to outpace services. “The enterprise is based on support from donors to shorten queues, so that everyone’s needs are met,” Prof. Bar-Haim says.

The Center’s ambitions—and its implications—are global. Prof. Bar-Haim says the model of the Center could serve as a prototype for other countries facing large-scale trauma. "Its research pillar is deeply integrated with its clinical work, creating a dynamic feedback loop where treatment informs science and science enhances care. This model is not only advancing the understanding of trauma, anxiety, and depression, but also developing more effective, evidence-based treatments that could serve as benchmarks for trauma care worldwide.”

This article was written in collaboration with Tel Aviv University.