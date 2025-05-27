'Traitor!': Protesters boo Democrats chair Yair Golan at Beersheba conference

Protesters booed and disrupted Democrats chair Yair Golan's speech on Tuesday at the Sderot Society and Education conference at Kaye College in Beersheba.

At the event, far-right Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen led protesters in yelling "traitor" at Golan in an attempt to disrupt the speech. After Golan stepped down from the stage after his speech, Cohen stormed the stage and told the crowd, "You are heroes, you are the generation of revival, you are the generation of victory."

Golan was slated to have a one-on-one conversation with journalist Amir Ivgi, but it was not possible due to the protest. However, Golan decided to address the crowd directly.

While addressing the crowd, Golan said, "You know nothing; this is what you do - dismantle the State of Israel."

"Because of people like you, [former prime minister Yitzhak] Rabin was murdered. You incite and you are afraid, which is why you shout." Democrats chairman MK Yair Golan speaks on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Golan says he isn't deterred, embraces Beersheba residents

"I am not intimidated. I say to the poison machine—we will not be deterred or stop until we remove you from power. I embrace the residents of Beersheba and will continue to work for them and for all Israeli citizens to bring change."

"The Democrats will reach every place. We will stand firm. We will meet our supporters everywhere across the country. This time—we will win."

The event saw several party leaders and representatives participate, including Golan and the Democrats, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit, Religious Zionism, Hadash-Ta'al, Likud, Yesh Atid, and more.

The conference claims to serve as a platform to encourage public discourse and a place to "strengthen Israeli democracy."

Reactions to Golan's speech, hecklers at the event

Several Israeli officials reacted to the event and Golan's speech.

National Unity chairman Benny Gantz criticized the protesters, stating, "Yair Golan risked his life for the State of Israel and has dedicated his life to its security. The calls of 'traitor' against him deserve full condemnation, and the first to condemn such calls should be the prime minister."

Gantz called on Israeli society to focus on solidarity and national unity, saying, "The fact that such divisive and toxic discourse keeps surfacing repeatedly in Israeli society obligates all of us to a serious introspection: how do we restore solidarity among us, how do we agree on the boundaries of discourse, and how do we unite Israel in the face of all the challenges ahead?”

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid also condemned the protesters and defended Golan, while criticizing Ben-Gvir's role in the government.

"Yair Golan is not a traitor, and I strongly condemn the calls against him. In contrast, Itamar Ben-Gvir, a convicted criminal for supporting terrorism who served as national security minister on October 7, is a danger to the security and well-being of the State of Israel."

Ben-Gvir, in a statement released following the speech, stated, "At the entrance, I saw signs showing 'Yair Golan is a traitor' - they're right. Yair Golan really is a traitor."

"The attorney-general is preventing the police from arresting him [Golan]. He has no immunity. Why hasn’t he been arrested under the attorney-general’s orders?" Ben-Gvir stated.