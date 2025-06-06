Families of three IDF soldiers killed in Gaza donate their organs for transplants

Three soldiers killed earlier this week in Gaza donated their organs to patients in critical condition, the families announced on Thursday.

The families of Omer Van Gelder from Ma’ale Adumim, Lior Steinberg from Petah Tikva, and Alon Farkas from Kibbutz Kabri nobly agreed to the donations. The condition of the organ recipients has not been disclosed.

Alon Farkas, 27, a soldier in the 6646 Reconnaissance Battalion of the Shuali Marom Brigade, was killed during a clash with terrorists in the Shuja'iya area in northern Gaza. The incident occurred when an IDF unit came under enemy fire. The IDF responded, advanced on the terrorists, and during the fighting, Farkas was killed, and another soldier was wounded. The Air Force attacked the target, and it is believed that some of the terrorists were hit.

Farkas, a neuroscience student at Ben Gurion University in Be’er Sheva, had completed 300 days of reserve duty since the start of the war. His funeral took place on Wednesday in Pardes Hanna. A spokesperson for Kibbutz Kfar Yehezkel, Adi Kinan, confirmed that the family agreed to donate his organs. Farkas's parents reside in Pardes Hanna, while his grandparents live in Kibbutz Kfar Yehezkel.

Finding solidarity in tragedy

Farkas' parents stated: "Looking at the images of the fallen, the nobility of the families in the hardest moments reminds us of the strength of our people, the values of solidarity, and the love for humanity." Soldiers carry the casket of Alon Parks. (credit: Walla)

Sergeant Major Lior Steinberg, 20, from Petah Tikva, a combat medic in the Givati Brigade, was killed in an explosion at a bomb site in the Jabalya camp in northern Gaza. He was laid to rest at Segula Cemetery in his hometown. He leaves behind his parents, Orly and Anton, and his older sister, Shira.

Sergeant Major Omer Van Gelder, 22, from Ma’ale Adumim, served as a team commander in the “Rotem” Battalion of the Givati Brigade. He was laid to rest at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem. Omar is survived by his parents, Haggai and Tehila, and three siblings – Talia, Ori, and Itai. He volunteered with Magen David Adom and the "Wings of Crane" organization. All of his family members had signed the organ donation card.