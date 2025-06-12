Syrian girl receives life-saving treatment at Rambam Hospital in Haifa
The evacuation and treatment of Syrians at Israeli hospitals have been a part of ongoing humanitarian initiatives, with full approval from military censors to ensure safety and well-being.
A 12-year-old Syrian girl who was critically ill due to a heart problem received life-saving treatment at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa last week, following a joint humanitarian effort between the IDF and the "Yitro - Jews for Druze" association.
The young girl was evacuated from southern Syria last Thursday and brought to the Ruth Rappaport Children's Hospital at Rambam.
She was in a life-threatening condition, requiring urgent medical care. Accompanied by her mother, the girl underwent a medical procedure in the pediatric intensive care unit to treat her heart issue.
After four days of intensive care, her condition improved significantly, and she was released in stable condition.
Following her discharge from the hospital, the girl was transferred back to the IDF, which arranged for her safe return to a meeting point in southern Syria to reunite with her father.
Humanitarian effort made possible by the IDFMr. Amnon Bartel, chairman of the Yitro Association, expressed his gratitude to the IDF for making the operation possible and praised Rambam Health Care Campus for its professional medical care. "This complex and moving humanitarian effort exemplifies our commitment to saving lives. Rambam and the Yitro Foundation will continue to work together to provide medical excellence and support to those in need," said Bartel.
