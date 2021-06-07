Attorney-General Mandelblit throws Sheikh Jarrah issue back to the court

The four families are awaiting a court decision over whether to accept their appeal of two lower court verdicts that they must leave their homes.

The appeal proceedings were paused, however, to allow for Mandelblit to decide if he would weigh in on the proceedings.

On Monday his office said that Mandelblit had reviewed all the materials. "In view of the many legal proceedings conducted over the years in relation to the real estate at the center of the dispute, the attorney-general came to the general conclusion that there is no room for him to appear in the proceedings," his office stated.

His statement frees the High Court to decide whether or not to hear the appeal.

The four families are part of a group of 28 families, in danger of eviction over a 50-year property dispute as to the ownership of their homes. The Palestinian families originally lived within what is now sovereign Israel, in places such as west Jerusalem, Jaffa and Haifa, but fled to east Jerusalem during the 1948 War of Independence.

In 1954 they struck a deal with the Jordanian government that ruled east Jerusalem at the time, that they would receive homes on land that had been owned by two Jewish companies prior to 1948, if they would give up their refugee status.

Israel annexed east Jerusalem in the aftermath of the 1967 war and in 1972 the Jewish owners sought to reclaim the land, which is near the tomb of a high priest from the Second Temple period called Shimon Hatzadik.

The Nahalat Shimon company now claims ownership of the property and wants to develop it for Jewish housing.

The pending eviction of the Sheikh Jarrah families has garnered international attention, including from the United States, the European Union and the United Nations, all of whom have called on Israel to allow the families to remain in their houses.

Hamas in Gaza has also cited the plight of the Sheikh Jarrah families as one of the reasons that it launched rockets at Israel last month.