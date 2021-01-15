The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Aviv Geffen and Netanyahu agree on coronavirus aid for artists

The two agreed on the package at a meeting with Finance Minister Israel Katz and Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 15, 2021 10:01
Israel musician Aviv Geffen, acting as a representative of Israeli artists, and Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet to discuss aid for Israeli artists during the coronavirus pandemic. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Israel musician Aviv Geffen, acting as a representative of Israeli artists, and Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet to discuss aid for Israeli artists during the coronavirus pandemic.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Israel musician Aviv Geffen, acting as a representative of Israeli artists, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on an aid package for Israeli artists struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
The package will also set up a NIS 40 m. fund for municipalities to fund performances. This fund will be in addition to NIS 24 m. that is left in a fund from 2020. The aid package will also allocate six million shekels for artists who are in distress following the coronavirus pandemic.
The two agreed on the package at a meeting with Finance Minister Israel Katz and Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper.
"The solution we are proposing today is NIS 70 m. for performances," said Netanyahu. "The culture world, which is one of the closed sectors, will be the first to enjoy the green passport program [that will give those vaccinated the ability to return to work]. From now on we should say we are a vaccinated generation," Netanyahu went on to say.
Geffen said that during the meeting with Netanyahu he "laid out all of the problems of the culture world that was first to be shut down and is suffering a lot both financially and with low morale."
"I was happy to find listening ears and an immediate solution, that will be implemented in the coming days." Geffen went on to say of the meeting.
Geffen expressed his excitement at the Israeli coronavirus vaccination campaign, saying that "despite the fact that some artists around the world were compensated much more quickly and with more money, creating a lot of anger in the streets, it is important to say for the sake of being fair, that Israel will be the first place in the world where artists will perform and the crowd will be able to attend performances.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu artist israel katz Aviv Gefen Coronavirus Chili Tropper Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: The Arab vote's short-term, long-term significance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
3

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
4

Washington rioter identified as son of New York Modern Orthodox judge

A US Capitol window is seen smashed a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, January 7, 2021.
5

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by