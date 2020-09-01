Back to school! Israel's leaders greet students throughout country

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion welcomes the start of a new school yer, TALI Geulim Elementary School, Jerusalem, September 1, 2020 (Credit: Hagay Hacohen)

A juggler greets the children ahead of the new school year, Jerusalem, September 1, 2020 (Credit: Hagay Hacohen)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz visits a school in Hadera on the opening day of the new school year, September 1, 2020 (Credit: Avshalom Sassoni) Gantz made the comments at the Inclusive School in Hadera.

"A very challenging, but also very interesting school year is at our doorstep, and I am confident that we will meet all the academic and educational goals we have set for ourselves," said Shlomo Neeman, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council.

"A very challenging, but also very interesting school year is at our doorstep, and I am confident that we will meet all the academic and educational goals we have set for ourselves," said Shlomo Neeman, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council.

Neeman was joined by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, who told students, "We made a difficult decision: to open the education system in Israel despite the outbreak of the virus." "Not all countries in the world have made such decisions, but the need to return the children to the education system and let the parents continue to work was before our very eyes," Edelstein said. "One has to live in the shadow of corona, do everything to suppress the virus, flatten the curve and remember that coronavirus is still here. I do not accept the 'no corona' or 'complete lockdown' approaches." Health Minister Yuli Edelstein speaks ahead of the start of the new school year on a tour of Efrat, September 1, 2020 (Credit: Meir Elipour) "This year we are experiencing an increase in the number of students entering the educational institutions, which reflects more than anything the strengthening of our settlement here in Gush Etzion – and gives us a lot of hope for the future."



About 2.4 million students entered kindergartens and schools on Tuesday, as the school year began with social distancing and distance-learning regulations amid the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Israel reached a new record number of daily cases on Monday, as 2,159 cases were reported in Israel, bringing the total number to 117,030 since the beginning of the outbreak, according to a Tuesday morning update by the Health Ministry.

Back to school, as the new school year begins, September 1, 2020 (Credit: Avshalom Sassoni) The coronavirus cabinet decided late Monday night to keep students in 23 "red" cities home from school on Tuesday, the first day of the school year, in a victory for Prof. Ronni Gamzu.

An ultra-Orthodox girls school in Jerusalem also closed its doors to some 300 students after a teacher tested positive for the virus. At least two schools in non-red cities in central Israel did not open the school year on Tuesday either, after staff members at schools in Bat Yam and Gan Yavne were infected with the coronavirus and came into contact with fellow staff members.

The application used by the Education Ministry for students to fill out health declarations crashed on Tuesday morning, according to Israeli media.

About 650 toddlers with food allergies also did not begin the school year on Tuesday, after the Finance and Welfare ministries failed to agree on a source of funding for assistants for the children in daycares.

"It is a shame that wars over money and power are being held on the backs of our children – and at this time, our children will not be able to open the school year," said the Yahel association for food allergies on Monday. "It is inconceivable and unthinkable. We will do whatever it takes for our children to start the school year immediately."

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman and Hagay HaCohen contributed to this report.