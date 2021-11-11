Ben & Jerry's may lose US kashrut renewal over settler boycott  

The Kof-K may not renew Ben & Jerry's Kashrut certificate if the global ice cream company makes good on its plan to boycott West Bank settlements.

"We have told Ben and Jerry’s that we do not know if we will be able to renew our contract," said Rabbi Daniel Senter.

He is the chief operating officer of the American-based Kof-K, which provides Kosher international certification including in the US.

At issue is the question of whether Ben & Jerry's in the US, will continue to receive a kosher certification once the Kof-K's contract with the Vermont-based ice cream company ends in 2022.

The Kof-K can only break this contract if there is a violation of the Jewish dietary laws and no such violation has occurred, Senter explained.

"The company is living up to its side of the contract," Senter stated.

The Kof-K, however, is weighing whether to refuse to renew the contract due to the decision made in July by Ben & Jerry's independent board not to renew its business dealings with the Israeli ice cream franchise once the contract ends in December 2022. In a statement about the matter, the Ben & Jerry's board said it had taken this step due to sales by the Israeli franchise to Jewish stores in east Jerusalem and West Bank settlements.

The Ben & Jerry's factory itself is located in southern Israel and it does not have a factory in the West Bank or east Jerusalem.

"Our concern is Ben & Jerry's [pending] action of withdrawing distribution of products in Judea and Samaria," Senter said.

He explained that he would like to see Ben & Jerry's reverse its decision.

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, who founded Ben & Jerry's in 1978, spoke about the company's decision to stop selling ice cream in the West Bank in an interview with Axios released Sunday. (credit: SCREENSHOT VIA JTA)

"We are hopeful that Ben & Jerry's will reverse their decision and that there will be some sort of resolution," Senter said.

The Kof-K has spoken to Ben & Jerry's about its concerns, Senter said. He stressed that there are a number of steps that the Kof-K would have to take prior to any final action on the matter, including a decision by its rabbinic board. It would also consult with other regulatory companies that certify kosher food, Senter said.

As part of its deliberations both he and his brother Ari, who is the Kof-K's senior rabbinic coordinator, were in Israel last week, in a trip that was organized by Yesha Council CEO Yigal Dilmoni.

They met with Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana about Ben & Jerry's and traveled to Judea and Samaria, where they spoke with Dilmoni and Avi Zimmerman, who is President of the Judea and Samaria Chamber of Commerce.

The two brothers also visited the Barkan Industrial park where both Israelis and Palestinians work. They spoke with employees there to see firsthand the companies that are impacted by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement.

Dilmoni said he had been in contact with the Kof-K so as to "exhaust all possibilities to stop Ben & Jerry's shameful decision to boycott Jews in Judea and Samaria.

"The brothers are very connected to the land of Israel and they also strongly oppose the boycotts of the Judea and Samaria area. We presented to them the fact that the boycott decision is an anti-Jewish decision," Dilmoni said.

Ben & Jerry's and its parent company Unilever have attempted to downplay the decision, which many have interrupted as a boycott of Israel.

Both companies have said they would open another Israeli Ben & Jerry's franchise that would abide by the restriction to limit sales within the pre-1967 lines, but to date, no announcement has been with regard to an alternative.

The decision to end Ben & Jerry's dealing with Israel was taken by Ben & Jerry's independent board which controls the company's social mission and which has been clear that it intends to boycott Israel over the settlement issue.

Senter said that his company also feels that it has a social mission, but in this case it is a Jewish one.

"Our entire business is the Jewish community," Senter said. The best interest of the Kof-K, in this case, "reflect what is in the best interest of Israel and the Jewish community," he said.

But the question of whether to strip a company of its kosher certification for reasons other than whether its food meets that standard is part of a larger debate about whether social, political and moral issues should be a consideration.

Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, who heads the Ethics Center at the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization in Israel, said that he is opposed to the Ben & Jerry's boycott and understands the emotions that have swirled around it.

But at the same time, Cherlow said, he is also against looking at the issuance of a Kashrut certificate from any other lens than that of the legal requirement under Jewish law.

Otherwise, he said, "it is a slippery slope" that opens the door to many questions.

One could ask if the kashrut certificate should be stripped from an events hall that has hosted a secular New Year's event on December 31.

Or should a meat plant that mistreats animals be deemed kosher, he asked. What about a supermarket or a restaurant that mistreats it employees?, he continued.

"Once you start to take off kashrut certification for different reasons you do not know where you will stop," Cherlow said.

"In principle, there is nothing that does not have limits. Maybe boycotting Israel is crossing that line," he said.

It would be best, however, to separate the certification of kosher food from such debates and to use other means to halt the Ben & Jerry's boycott.

Otherwise, "you do not where you will have to stop," Cherlow said.