Benjamin Netanyahu to meet Naftali Bennett to woo Yamina into coalition

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with the heads of Yamina on Wednesday evening, amid threats from the right-wing party to remain outside the coalition.Netanyahu sent messages to Yamina ahead of the meeting that he wants the party in his government. In a press conference on his Facebook page, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett said his party would decide whether to enter the government based on its policies, not portfolios. "I came to politics to have influence, so we need to decide if on balance we believe in the government and how much influence we would have," Bennett said. "We want to be in the government, but we have to see its direction and if we would have enough of a say."Bennett said there were no internal agreements inside Yamina about portfolios. He said internal issues would straighten themselves out. "I wasn’t born a minister and neither were my colleagues," he said. "We can support sovereignty regardless. We won’t enter the government at any price."Likud sources said one possibility being considered was to break up Yamina and have only part of it enter the coalition. Responding to a question from The Jerusalem Post about what he would do if Yamina MK Rafi Peretz entered the government without the rest of the party, Bennett said he was not concerned about that possibility."I am in touch with Rabbi Rafi, and everything will be OK," he said.