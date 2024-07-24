Sen. Van Hollen: Netanyahu should meet with Oct. 7 victims he's ignored before coming to Congress

Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen took to the Senate floor on Tuesday afternoon to offer an explanation for why he'll be absent from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before joint session of Congress on Wednesday, citing the Israeli government's execution of its war in Gaza and the prime minister's extremist right-wing coalition's refusal to accept a two-state solution as chief reasons for his boycott.

Van Hollen said he's a strong supporter of the US-Israel relationship and distinguished between the partnership of the US and the people of Israel from the relationship between the US and the Israeli government.

"Those bonds between the people of Israel and people of the US remain strong," he said. "But the actions and words of Netanyahu and his ulta right-wing extremist coalition before and since October 7 have weakened ties between the United States and the government of Israel."

Van Hollen emphasized that Netanyahu's coalition is controlled by extremists Itamar Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, who dictate the prime minister's policies in both Gaza and the West Bank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remarks on his upcoming US visit at Ben-Gurion Airport. July 22, 2024. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

When it comes to the war in Gaza, they do not prioritize the safe return of all of the hostages, Van Hollen said, noting that while President Joe Biden has prioritized the return of all of the hostages, Netanyahu has put his political survival first and has not.

Van Hollen recounted that during his visit to Israel just a number of days ago, he met with Israeli families, including American citizens, who all lost family on October 7.

"All of them have faced tremendous personal trauma and suffering, so I was shocked to learn none of the family members I met with had heard from Netanyahu or heard from any member of his government since October 7," he said. "So I say to Netanyahu, before you come speak to members of Congress, go meet with the families I saw whose loved ones were murdered on October 7."

Listening to the voices of the Israeli people

He also cited a Jerusalem Post article from last Thursday about protesters calling on Netanyahu to stay in Israel until the hostage deal is closed.

Van Hollen cited key figures in Israeli society who have come out against Netanyahu's visit to the US.

"I will respect those voices, I will stay away," he said.

Van Hollen said he also will not be attending Netanyahu's address because the prime minister's actions "represent a terrible betrayal of our shared values and shared interests."

Rules of war matter and how wars are conducted matter, he said.

"We must bring this war to an end and bring all of the hostages home," Van Hollen said. "We must end the military threat from Hamas and create hope for a better future for the majority of Palestinian people who have nothing to do with Hamas."

The Senator said he was "deeply moved by the humanity and strength" of the Israeli families he met with who were determined to "find a way forward to achieve peace and security for all people."

That can only be achieved by securing and ensuring dignity, freedom, justice and self-determination for all, he said.

"I was inspired by their humanity, and inspired by Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank determined to live in peace despite the terrible losses they have suffered," he added.

Van Hollen said much of Netanyahu's speech will focus on the real dangers posed by Iran and its proxies to Israel and others in the region, a threat which Biden and the US understands.

"We understand the existential threat Iran poses to Israel," he added.

Netanyahu wants to come to the US to convince Israelis that the US stands with him personally, as he tells Israelis he knows best how to handle America to boost his popularity ratings, according to Van Hollen.

"We in Congress should not be complicit in his ongoing political deception," he said. "I will not be party to a spectacle that will be used to create the illusion that Netanyahu is the protector of the US-Israel relationship."