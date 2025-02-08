Netanyahu says 'appropriate action' to be taken after released hostages found severely malnourished

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered for "appropriate action" to be taken after three hostages released on Saturday morning were freed in severely malnourished condition.

The Israeli leader was visiting US officials in Washington, DC at the time of the three hostages' release.

Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami have lost about 30% of their overall weight, according to a preliminary medical examination that was reported to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and Sheba Medical Center, who are set to treat them.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum compared the images from Saturday's release to those in Nazi death camps, stating that "the horrifying images of Ohad, Eli, and Or reveal the devastating toll of 491 days in Hamas captivity. These are men who have endured hell itself. This is a crime against humanity.

"These disturbing images show the entire world the desperate reality facing every hostage still held in Gaza. These images evoke the horrifying pictures from the liberation of the camps in 1945, the darkest chapter of our history." Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami, hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, are released by Hamas terrorists as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, February 8, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

The Forum called for "a second stage of the hostage deal must be implemented immediately."

President Isaac Herzog said the severe weight loss and serious conditions of released hostages is a "crime against humanity" in a X/Twitter post on Saturday.

"The whole world must look directly at Ohad, Or, and Eli—returning after 491 days of hell, starved, emaciated—being exploited in a cynical and cruel spectacle by vile murderers," he continued. "We take solace in the fact that they are being returned alive to the arms of their loved ones."

The president noted the imperative of completing the hostage deal, saying it's a "humanitarian, moral, and Jewish duty."

Lapid clashes with Netanyahu

Opposition Leader MK Yair Lapid accused Netanyahu of not taking the conditions of the hostages seriously while they were in captivity. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“Did you now discover that the conditions of the hostages are serious?” Lapid asked. “Didn't you know before? Because it was written in the intelligence documents that were placed on your desk in recent months. You have seen these reports just like I have.”

The PMO stated that "In light of the dire condition of the three hostages and the repeated violations by the Hamas, Prime Minister Netanyahu has instructed not to overlook this and to take appropriate action."

Lapid responded by asking “What does it help them now that you ‘ordered to take action’? And if there are the actions, why didn't you order them earlier?”

Democrats Party Leader Yair Golan said on X/Twitter in response to the released hostages' conditions that "We don't have a moment to waste. They don't have time. Every additional day in captivity is a death sentence. Every hour of delay is life-threatening.

"And while they are fighting for their lives – Netanyahu, his wife and son continue to spend time in luxury hotels. While our brothers and sisters are dying in Hamas captivity, this government of lawlessness lies, abandons and leads us to another national disaster."

He further went on to accuse them that "They have no solution, they have no way, they don't even have a real desire to bring everyone back. Because for them, time is just a political game for the sake of survival and fulfilling messianic delusions. For us – time is life and death. For us, it's hope and love for the country."