Bennett attends IDF, Mossad and Shin Bet Rosh Hashana toasts

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke at IDF, Mossad and Shin Bet toasts ahead of Rosh Hashana.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 09:34
PM Naftali Bennett and Mossad head David Barnea toast ahead of Rosh Hashana on September 1, 2021. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
PM Naftali Bennett and Mossad head David Barnea toast ahead of Rosh Hashana on September 1, 2021.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attended Rosh Hashana toasts at the IDF General Staff Forum, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) headquarters and the Mossad headquarters on Thursday.
The IDF General Staff Forum was held at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv and was also attended by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
At the Mossad toast, Bennett was greeted by Mossad chief David Barnea as well as the members of the Mossad senior command forum.
The event at the Shin Bet headquarters was hosted by outgoing director Nadav Argaman and current deputy chief "R," who was nominated by Bennett on Wednesday to succeed Argaman.
Naftali Bennett speaking at the IDF General Staff Forum on September 1, 2021. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) Naftali Bennett speaking at the IDF General Staff Forum on September 1, 2021. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
"My vision for the State of Israel is for it to be strong and do good," said the prime minister. 
"On behalf of the Government of Israel and the entire Israeli public, I want to say thank you very much and wish you and your families a good year," Bennett toasted the IDF, Mossad and Shin Bet officials.


