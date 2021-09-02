The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF Chief of Staff responds to criticism over death of border police officer

Kohavi revealed the IDF is close to completing a thorough investigation into the incident that "will leave no stone unturned."

By TAL SPUNGIN  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 20:00
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi speaks at late Col. Sharon Asman's funeral, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi speaks at late Col. Sharon Asman's funeral, Sunday, July 4, 2021.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi gave a speech on Thursday evening, responding to the harsh criticism the IDF received from the Israeli public over the murder of border police soldier Barel Shmueli.
Kohavi revealed the IDF is close to completing a thorough investigation into the incident that "will leave no stone unturned."
Responding to suggestions that IDF generals are not protective of their soldiers but ordering them to hold their fire when being attacked by terrorists, the IDF chief of staff made it unequivocally clear that is not the case.
"IDF commanders do not send soldiers off to battle - they lead them into battle," Kohavi said.
"In many cases where violent incidents occurred along the border, many terrorists were neutralized by IDF soldiers," noted Kohavi. "Soldiers and commanders are equipped with all tools and with clear instructions to open fire when in danger. Any other claim is baseless and nothing but a complete lie," stated the chief of staff.
Kohavi went on to defend IDF decision-making while engaging in operational activities, stating the "fog of the battlefield, friction and unexpected events" have an effect on IDF soldiers and commanders.
"Decisions are made quickly and in complex conditions," stated Kohavi. "Mistakes cannot be avoided," he said candidly.
21-year-old St.-Sgt. Bar-el Shmueli from Beer Yaakov, shot by a Palestinian militant during Gaza border riots (credit: BORDER POLICE) 21-year-old St.-Sgt. Bar-el Shmueli from Beer Yaakov, shot by a Palestinian militant during Gaza border riots (credit: BORDER POLICE)
Shmueli was shot by a Gazan gunman while he was taking a firing position on the northern Gaza perimeter fence. He reportedly had switched positions with another officer before the shooting.
The Shmueli family has harshly criticized the defense leadership and government for the handling of the security conditions on the Gaza border and their response to Shmueli’s injury. On Monday night they demanded that an inquiry be opened to examine the circumstances of the incident.
On Monday, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi said that the IDF will "not hesitate" to enter another round of fighting in Gaza if violence along the border continues.


Tags Gaza IDF Terrorism Aviv Kohavi
