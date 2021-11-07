The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bennett expresses support for MK Silman after alleged attack

PM Naftali Bennett expressed support for MK Idit Silman after she alleged that she was attacked at a gas station.

By YAKI ADAMKAR/WALLA
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2021 20:18
COALITION CHAIRWOMAN Idit Silman speaks in the Knesset in Jerusalem on Monday. (photo credit: NOAM MOSCOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
COALITION CHAIRWOMAN Idit Silman speaks in the Knesset in Jerusalem on Monday.
(photo credit: NOAM MOSCOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
Coalition chairman MK Idit Silman claimed in media interviews over the weekend that she was recently attacked at a gas station in Modi'in, when a man approached her and physically knocked her onto her car. However, Silman did not respond to Walla concerning where and when the attack occurred. Bennett stated that he is "supporting Idit."
Sources in the Knesset claimed that so far "the issue has not been brought to the attention of the Knesset Guard Sergeant-at Arms." Silman was scheduled to meet with the deputy Knesset Guard Sergeant-at Arms on Sunday, although she did not provide details about the attack, but sought to investigate in general the incitement and threats directed against her, things that she reported recently and were known to the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms even before.
Shmulik Silman, her husband, claimed in a call to Walla that "she is not making it up, Idit is an honest person." Silman was asked why his wife did not answer questions about where and when the attack took place, responding: "She woke me up at night, told me she stopped and refueled and someone pushed her. I asked her if she wanted us to go back and she told me there was no reason to return. That's a fact."
Silman was repeatedly asked during the conversation when the attack occurred. "I do not remember by heart, I can open a record. I told her to write a record now and to recreate with herself when it was," he replied. According to him, the day after the attack she told "her good friends and her staff, you can check her with a polygraph."
He said he was aware that her version of events raised questions. "You are right. She is not making up a story. For the last two months she has been goal-oriented and this was for her in order to survive. Now she will go and open a record and look closely. She has a burden at home and also an unbearable burden in the Knesset." Silman said that his wife had been receiving abusive messages recently and had passed all the materials to the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms. "Look at how many complaints, and there is nothing."
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and MK Idit Silman seen during a plenum session and a vote on the state budget at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on November 3, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and MK Idit Silman seen during a plenum session and a vote on the state budget at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on November 3, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
After doubts arose about Silman's version of events, Knesset members from the opposition asked Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms Yuval Chen to investigate the case.
MK Michael Malchieli of Shas wrote to Bar Lev that "since gas stations are filmed, I demand that you take active action to follow in the footsteps of the anonymous attacker, and exhaust with him all the severity of the law. Today it is her, tomorrow it is us." MK Moshe Arbel wrote to the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms that "a violent attack on Knesset members is crossing a red line that cannot be agreed upon and must be respond to with enforcement and a clear and absolute condemnation."
Silman herself recently posted on her Facebook page that, "For six months, since the election and the formation of the government, my family and I have been harassed, threatened and attacked on a daily basis. I have already stopped counting the complaints I submitted to the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms."
"Friends, you are confused: I am not under investigation, rather the one who incites against me online and offline 24/7," Silman wrote. "Unfortunately, there is more than one complaint to the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms, this is how it is when you get used to a crazy situation. I recently sat down with the Knesset director-general and Sergeant-at-Arms, who were given the details, which within the recent busy days of the budget were given orally and in close proximity to the event, but the formal and written report to the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms was delayed. I fully trust the authorities and thank everyone who supported, supports and strengthens me."
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted on his Twitter account: "In recent months, and even more so in the run-up to the passing of the budget, Idit Silman and her family are going through a mask of pressure, slander and extremely severe attacks, which few elected officials have experienced. I support Idit and greatly appreciate her resilience and the hard and thorough work she does in the Knesset, in order to get Israel back on track."


Tags Naftali Bennett coalition assault Yamina
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stand strong against reopening of US consulate - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

By shunning COP26, Russia and China could doom us all

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by