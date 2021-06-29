Bennett loses on Evyatar settler outpost, no matter what he does

It was a loss the moment Defense Minister Benny Gantz and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to halt hundreds of right-wing activists and settlers from setting up tents and modular homes on the small hilltop overlooking Route 505 which links the Samaria region with the Jordan Valley.

It has been fairly standard procedure over the last 16 years for Israeli security forces to quickly demolish such illegal encampments before they are transformed into large outposts with a heavy concentration of people that would turn any evacuation into an event.

During Netanyahu's 12-years in office the IDF routinely razed such temporary construction, built with little investment because its demolition was so expected.

Such razing rarely made headlines and had little impacts on Netanyahu politically as he held onto his right-wing leadership title and pledged repeatedly not to uproot settlers.

The flimsy nature of these encampment the dearth of people in them, made it easy for decision makers to destroy them with little consequence.

Evacuation that make headlines often involve outposts already in existence for a decade or more, that often have a more expensive modular construction or even permanent homes.

This included outposts such as Amona, Miigron, the Ulpana and Netiv Havot.

Outpost evictions that make headlines also involve a large number of people at the site, which increases the chance for violent clashes between activists and security forces. Such evacuations are also costly because a high number of troops are needed.

Evyatar's size alone, therefore, gives policy weight to any decision regarding its fate.

Its inception is rare, because it is unusual for settlers to galvanize so many people and resources with such speed, thus decision makes have rarely been placed in Bennett's position.

Evyatar's creation, is a significant victory for both the Samaria Regional Council and the Nahala Movement which spearheaded the initiative. The victory stands, even if the outpost is destroyed.

The opposite is true for Bennett

On a personal level, this is his first policy test with regard to the West Bank and will signify for the Israeli public and his right-wing voters what his policy might be with respect to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As the former director-general of the Yesha Council and as a politician who is to the right of Netanyahu, Bennett's heart in the past has been with the activists on the hilltops.

In the past he has made solidarity visits to outposts and called for their legalization. Bennett was one of the first ministers to call for the application of Israeli sovereignty over Area C.

If he now orders Evytar's demolition, Bennett takes a hit politically, by further alienating himself from his right-wing base, thereby making it more difficult for him to seek reelection if the government falls.

Photos of a forced eviction, that would likely turn violent, would underscore the point.

Bennett would bear unique responsibility here, because the High Court of Justice has not adjudicated the matter and thus its fate truly does rest with policy makers. At this stage, the HCJ has not forced the Bennett or the IDF to take action, it has chosen to do so.

Most memorable outpost demolitions were done at the request of the court and not as the result of a prime ministerial or military edict, thereby absolving decision makers.

On the military front, its presumed that an Evyatar evacuation could inflame extremist anger on the right and lead to attacks against innocent Palestinians. This could create a cycle of violence that would inflame the West Bank, thereby destabilizing the security situation when the coalition is still in its infancy.

But if Bennett fails to remove the outpost, he also faces a series of challenge.

On the domestic front, a decision to let the Evyatar stand creates public turmoil within the coalition, where many of its members believe that it must be removed and would continue to call on Bennett to take action. Such continued criticism would lend an air of weakness to the coalition and give the perception that its future was in jeopardy.

On the international front, the failure to evacuate Evyatar and any decision to advance its legalization would create tensions between the Bennett government and the United States, just as Bennett is preparing to head to Washington to get with US Present Joe Biden. The US has been clear it is is opposed to any form of settlement activity.

On the military front Evyatar would remain an issue, because the outpost's creation has led to violent Palestinian protests and additional forces would be needed, therefore, to guard the fledgling community.

Lastly, if Evyatar stands, its likely to inspire similar initiatives that would present repeated challenges to Bennett.

The Evyatar story didn't not play out this way in 2013, when the Samaria Regional Council then headed by Gershon Mesika attempt to set up an outpost on the site on May 1, in the immediate aftermath of the stabbing death of Evyatar Borovsky, 31, on April 30 at the Tapuach junction by a Palestinian terrorist.

The IDF wasted no time, less than two days from inception, before security forces demolished the site.

Eight years later, in an eerie kind of ground hogs day scenario, a Palestinian terrorist shot Yehuda Guetta, 19, on May 2, at the same junction.

Even before his death of May 5, settlers and right-wing activists led again by the Samaria Regional Council with the help of the Nahala movement, once again set up camp on the small hilltop.

This time around, they struck at precisely the right movement. Netanyahu's mandate to form a government expired on May 3, there was Jerusalem unrest and pending Sheikh Jarrah evictions. The Gaza war broke out on May 10, followed by Jewish-Arab riots throughout the country.

The attempt of a small band of right-wing activists to help ensure that Israel maintains its hold on Judea and Samaria by laying claim to one small additional hilltop, drew scant attention and almost no headlines.

In the first days there were just a few modular structures and tents set up off of a sandy lot.

By the time Bennett took office, some 50 families have moved into dozens of structures and scores of young adults had set up camp on the site, with more hiking in every day.

By now there are small paved roads, with street names, portable bathrooms and dozens of temporary structures.

It is for this reason that the Bennett government has sought so hard to find a compromise solution that would at least neutralize the situation.

Among options for a compromise resolution is the placement of yeshiva and a military base at the site, with the promise of legalization in the future if the activists would voluntarily leave.

And even that compromise would create internal coalition turmoil. It would also hailed as a victory for the settlement movement that has grown stronger and bolder precisely on the pillars of such initiatives.

Either way, Evyatar will be seen as a marking point for this new coalition. How Bennett handles this outpost crisis, will likely set the formula for future outpost crises. Any gain for Bennett will also come with a loss.

But it's likely that this will remain true for almost any issue with respect to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in which the only true victory for Bennett is whether his coalition is alive to fight another day.

