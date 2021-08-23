There is no value in returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in light of advances in Iran’s nuclear program, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett plans to tell US President Joe Biden in their meeting at the White House on Thursday.

Bennett is set to take off for Washington on Tuesday afternoon. While there, he will meet with Biden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

For the prime minister, the core issue in the meetings is Iran.

